Cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama

By Stacker
selmasun.com
 2 days ago

selmasun.com

AL.com

People make the most money in these 10 Alabama counties

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Pennsylvania man accused of using $400,000 COVID funds to buy Alabama home

A Tioga County, Pennsylvania businessman has been accused of using $420,000 of government COVID-19 relief funds to buy a house for he and his wife in Alabama. Nicholas Perkins, 57 of Wellsboro, is charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, bank fraud and making false loan applications.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump

After appearing to decline over the past week, updated data from the state shows that Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity jumped to a level over the past few days higher than any time since early February of this year, with state hospitalizations continuing to increase. The percentage of COVID-19 tests reported...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Alabama Sales Tax Holiday begins this month

Alabama’s 17th Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 15, at 12:01 a.m. and goes through midnight on July 17. The annual sales tax holiday gives Alabama residents the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax. Exempted items from the sales tax includes clothing priced at $100 or less per item, school supplies valued at $50 or less per item and books that cost $30 or less per book. Computers, tablets and printers with a selling price of $750 or less are also exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday. For a complete list of what is and isn’t exempt of sales tax, visit https://tinyurl.com/4b2x6265.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Free legal clinics to offer support for Black small businesses

Legal Services Alabama (LSA) has partnered with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP (BABC) to offer a series of free legal clinics in support of Black-owned small businesses and nonprofits. “Our attorneys are committed to breaking down some of the barriers that prevent Black business owners from receiving the support they...
ALABAMA STATE
2022 Election Expert

Alabama to vote on 10 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 10 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Alabama in 2022. Description: Amends state constitution to authorize $85 million in bonds to be issued for improving, renovating, and maintaining public historical sites and state parks excluding the Confederate Memorial Park in MarburyNovember 8, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
uschamber.com

A “Strong” Candidate for Alabama’s 5th District

In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What will happen to the existing I-10 Bayway along coastal Alabama?

The Interstate 10 Bayway that stretches a little over seven miles from Mobile to Daphne will be demolished after a new Bayway is built and opened by 2028. Built in 1977, the existing Bayway is considered “an aging structure” by state officials and will be removed from service once the new Bayway is built, according to state officials.
MOBILE, AL
selmasun.com

Alabama Historical Commission to host Historic Preservation Tax Incentive Workshop

The Alabama Historical Commission will host a Historic Preservation Tax Incentive Workshop on Thursday, July 7 at the Anchor. The workshop is aimed at communities with vacant or underutilized historic buildings. "Historic Tax Incentives are an economic development tool – providing incentives to invest in older structures, stabilizing neighborhoods and...
SELMA, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

ALABAMA (WHNT) – By the looks of recent data gathered by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alabama are once again increasing. Healthcare professionals told News 19 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalization could increase even more because of the Fourth of July holiday.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Ordered Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
ALABAMA STATE

