ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas

By Stacker
menastar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the...

www.menastar.com

Comments / 1

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas farmers experiencing bollworm explosion

The numbers of a common, damaging pest in Arkansas row crops have surged in the last several weeks. Bollworms, a moth caterpillar, are typically found in cotton, soybean and corn crops. The insect emerges as a moth in mid-May and then spreads its larva onto crops, according to farmprogress.com. Hungry bollworms can damage soybean pods, corn ears and cotton bolls and squares.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Highest-earning counties in Arkansas

Compiled a list of the highest earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas date to apply for energy bill assistance gets pushed back

FORT SMITH, Ark. — High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer. “It increases our business, we provide utility assistance for low...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Arkansas: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Arkansas, United States

Traveling to Arkansas may be your next adventure. The state is bordered by the Mississippi River and is known for its wilderness areas and abundant parks. Its Ozarks region is a beautiful place for hiking and exploring limestone caves. In the capital city of Little Rock, you can visit the Clinton Presidential Center, which houses the presidential archives of Bill Clinton. For some fun facts about the state, check out the following infographic. We hope you enjoy your time in Arkansas!
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow#Stacker
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
2022 Election Expert

Arkansas to vote on 3 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arkansas in 2022. Description: Allows the state legislature to call itself into extraordinary sessions upon (a) a joint proclamation from the Speaker of the House and the Senate President Pro Tempore or (b) upon a proclamation signed by two-thirds of the members in each chamber.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Arkansas Outside

Our Readers Name Their Top 6 Arkansas Lakes

There are over 2400 lakes in The Natural State over 5 acres in size. Last month we asked our readers to name their favorite lakes as they head out into the summer heat. Arkansas lakes are known for their beautiful, clean water, many of these lakes are among the clearest in the county. The lakes offer almost every water sport imaginable, boating and fishing, waterskiing, paddling, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Heat dome returns to Arkansas: How long will it stick around?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a brief break from the extreme heat, Arkansas is back under the heat dome. A heat dome is essentially like a convective oven over an area. In scientific terms, a heat dome is when a strong area of high pressure combines with the influence of La Niña. This creates an area of extreme heat trapped under the area of high pressure, making it a dome of heat.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
99.9 KTDY

Water Discovered in South Louisiana Gas Station’s Fuel Tanks

A Louisiana Department of Agriculture spokesperson has confirmed that fuel sold at a South Louisiana gas station did contain water and that's why almost a dozen cars had to be towed after fueling at the station. Over the weekend several motorists had reported bouts of car trouble following a fuel stop at the station. Six of those vehicles had to be towed in for service.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy