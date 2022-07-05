ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs' Reggie Bullock Downplays Sixers Trade Speculation

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago
On Monday, Dallas Mavericks veteran Reggie Bullock and his friends left many wondering if a trade was on the horizon.

In two separate pictures posted on Instagram accounts, Bullock appeared with a friend of his, with the captions hinting that Bullock is a member of the Sixers.

“[Reggie Bullock] said he sliding to Philly next,” wrote @jt_wit_the_cam on Instagram. Shortly after, Instagram user @3eazykane posed a picture with Bullock with a similar caption. “[Reggie Bullock] next Sixers,” he said.

The Mavericks forward went ahead and re-posted both pictures on his own Instagram story without denying the captions. As expected, that left many fans wondering if Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was making a deal with the Mavericks to land the 31-year-old forward.

But later on Twitter, Bullock seems to downplay the trade speculation and claims he was just simply re-posting the pictures.

Landing Bullock would be a solid move for the Sixers, who need to upgrade their bench further this offseason. So far, the Sixers have added several prospects through free agency and the draft.

Before free agency opened up last week, the Sixers landed the young veteran De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. When free agency started, the Sixers inked P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and Trevelin Queen within the first two hours.

While a Sixers-Mavericks trade could be getting worked out, there hasn’t been much speculation about it outside of the two pictures that Bullock re-posted. So, for the time being, Bullock remains a member of the Mavericks going into the 2022-2023 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Summer League Sixers: With the 2022 NBA Summer League coming up, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the official roster on Friday afternoon. For the second-straight season, former G League MVP Paul Reed will headline the roster alongside other Sixers veterans Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer, and Charles Bassey. In addition, the Sixers will have their new signee Trevelin Queen out in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to show off his skill set on his new team. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In Philly At Last: After a public plea from Joel Embiid, and countless rumors about needing a P.J. Tucker-like player in Philadelphia, the Sixers found their guy in P.J. Tucker himself. With a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Tucker opted out from re-joining the Miami Heat for next year. At the opening of free agency, Tucker landed himself a three-year contract to join James Harden, Embiid, and the 76ers. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

