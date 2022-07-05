Mavs' Reggie Bullock Downplays Sixers Trade Speculation

On Monday, Dallas Mavericks veteran Reggie Bullock and his friends left many wondering if a trade was on the horizon.

In two separate pictures posted on Instagram accounts, Bullock appeared with a friend of his, with the captions hinting that Bullock is a member of the Sixers.

“[Reggie Bullock] said he sliding to Philly next,” wrote @jt_wit_the_cam on Instagram. Shortly after, Instagram user @3eazykane posed a picture with Bullock with a similar caption. “[Reggie Bullock] next Sixers,” he said.

The Mavericks forward went ahead and re-posted both pictures on his own Instagram story without denying the captions. As expected, that left many fans wondering if Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was making a deal with the Mavericks to land the 31-year-old forward.

But later on Twitter, Bullock seems to downplay the trade speculation and claims he was just simply re-posting the pictures.

Landing Bullock would be a solid move for the Sixers, who need to upgrade their bench further this offseason. So far, the Sixers have added several prospects through free agency and the draft.

Before free agency opened up last week, the Sixers landed the young veteran De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. When free agency started, the Sixers inked P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and Trevelin Queen within the first two hours.

While a Sixers-Mavericks trade could be getting worked out, there hasn’t been much speculation about it outside of the two pictures that Bullock re-posted. So, for the time being, Bullock remains a member of the Mavericks going into the 2022-2023 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

