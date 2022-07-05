ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 2 7-5-22

850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the Pope retiring? Who knows,...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Charter Fishing Crew Saves Overboard Captain After Seven Hours in the Gulf of Mexico

Here’s a wild story out of Florida, because of course, that’s where it happened. A charter fishing crew saved an overboard man’s life. A commercial fishing boat captain fell overboard while in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It was around midnight Sunday when he fell, and he was stuck in the waters, in the great (scary) outdoors, for nearly seven hours. While it likely felt as if he’d never be saved, he was eventually rescued.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morning Show#Flight Attendants
Fox News

Florida shark attack leaves teen with 'serious injuries'

A teenage girl is expected to lose her leg after sustaining "serious injuries" in a shark attack Thursday at a Florida beach. Addison had been "scalloping near Grassy Island" in 5-foot waters when an undetermined type of shark bit her right thigh, according to a Facebook post by her father, Shane Bethea. Addison reportedly tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it" but it would not release. The shark was described as being about nine feet long.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
stpetecatalyst.com

Coke Florida increases community presence in St. Pete

After lengthy pandemic-induced delays, a sprawling Coca-Cola Beverages Florida facility is reaching its completion in St. Petersburg. The $5 million, 22,058 square-foot development will increase connectivity from the Black and family-owned independent bottler’s headquarters in Tampa and create local jobs. Equally important for the company – the largest minority-owned business in Florida – is a return to the St. Pete community.
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Florida Shark Fishing Tournament Sparks Protests and Death Threats

A shark fishing tournament that is scheduled to take place on July 9 in Riviera Beach, Florida, is getting a lot of attention from protestors and environmentalists who say the tournament is inhumane and damaging to the environment. The outrage has reached a fever pitch in some cases, and one of the event organizers has even received death threats against himself and his family.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy