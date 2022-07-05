ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Linked With Houston Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

The Miami Heat’s offseason continues to generate rumors as they are now being linked to several free agents.

The latest target could be Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder. According to Bleacher Report, the Heat are considering the possibility.

Schroder is coming off a 15-game stint with the Houston Rockets last season. During that stretch, he averaged 10 points, three rebounds, five assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 from the 3-point line.

With Kyle Lowry, 36, colliding with injury issues, the Heat are looking to add to the backcourt. Adding Schroder to the roster makes sense. He has the ability to be the main ball handler or even contribute off the ball.

Although he isn’t an eye-popping superstar, Schroder still is a solid addition. Two years ago, he won the league's Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Obviously, the Heat would rather go after bigger fish like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. But if they fail in those chases, they can still pursue Schroder.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson Dunking Between Legs Getting Viral

There are many ways to succeed in the NBA. Each NBA player has a different skill set and can use it in their favor to become a great player in the league. While honing your skills to perfection is essentially an amazing way to become a fantastic player in the league, being freaky athletic will always have an upper hand.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FastBreak on FanNation

Devin Booker Makes Huge Decision About His Future With The Phoenix Suns

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Booker has agreed to a new contact with the Phoenix Suns. Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agents Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal begins in 2024-2025 and brings Booker’s total contract value to six years and $295M."
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Houston Rockets Guard#The Miami Heat#Bleacher Report#The Houston Rockets#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Inside The Heat
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
474
Followers
646
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy