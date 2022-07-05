Miami Heat Linked With Houston Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder

The Miami Heat’s offseason continues to generate rumors as they are now being linked to several free agents.

The latest target could be Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder. According to Bleacher Report, the Heat are considering the possibility.

Schroder is coming off a 15-game stint with the Houston Rockets last season. During that stretch, he averaged 10 points, three rebounds, five assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks. He shot 39 percent from the field and 32 from the 3-point line.

With Kyle Lowry, 36, colliding with injury issues, the Heat are looking to add to the backcourt. Adding Schroder to the roster makes sense. He has the ability to be the main ball handler or even contribute off the ball.

Although he isn’t an eye-popping superstar, Schroder still is a solid addition. Two years ago, he won the league's Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Obviously, the Heat would rather go after bigger fish like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. But if they fail in those chases, they can still pursue Schroder.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson