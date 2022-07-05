ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to compress video on an iPhone or Android device

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet back some of your smartphone storage space. The video quality on smartphones is getting better and better with each new model. This is obviously good for those who want the best possible picture and audio quality. But it’s bad if you have limited storage space on your phone. Even if...

www.androidauthority.com

CNET

Got an Old Android or iPhone? Repurpose It as a Security Camera

Many people have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Rather than leaving that defunct iPhone or Android to collect dust, why not give it a second life?. Converting your old smartphone into a security camera is a cost-effective way to get eyes on your home when you're not there.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to update carrier settings on your iPhone

Mobile carriers will regularly push updates to your iPhone so you may have seen a message on your device which asks you to ‘update carrier settings’, many people, myself included have wondered what this update does and whether you should update it. This article is designed to help...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: Security that will cost you

Diving into the world of smart home accessories — beyond your usual lineup of smart speakers or displays — is an exciting, costly proposition that can involve modifying your home to accommodate your new gadgets. It's not enough to just buy a bunch of hubs, bulbs, and cameras from your local Best Buy. They have to work together with whatever ecosystem you've found yourself in, especially as we're still months out from the launch of Matter.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Samsung Phone From Automatically Downloading Apps

If you own a Samsung device, you've probably noticed how it tends to automatically download bloatware apps without your permission. It's a problem that's more common on the company's budget and mid-range devices than its flagships. Unfortunately, there's no single button you can tap to stop the Galaxy Store from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Places to Put an Apple AirTag That You Never Thought About

If you're prone to losing personal items on a regular basis, then listen closely because this tip will change your life. Place an Apple AirTag on or in whatever it is that you tend to misplace. While generally you need to be within Bluetooth range to find your AirTag, you...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to make a custom iPhone ringtone in iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If youriPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

MagSafe camera lens concept turns your iPhone 13 into a professional mirrorless camera

Probably the most incredible interpretation of the iPhone’s MagSafe feature. Here’s a thought. Adding an array of magnets to the back of the iPhone just so you can attach a card holder to it seems like a massive waste of potential, doesn’t it? You could attach so many accessories via the MagSafe feature (and even allow the iPhone to detect and pair with it via NFC/Bluetooth), an external hard drive, a better speaker, or potentially even a larger, more professional-grade camera lens. Meet SCIO, a MagSafe camera lens from the mind of Vladimir Fer. Sure, your iPhone’s cameras are arguably already the best on the market, but when has that ever stopped Apple from pushing the boundaries further? Taking inspiration from Sony’s QX10 and QX100 modular camera lenses, SCIO is a mirrorless lens that simply attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe. Snap it on and your smartphone is now a professional shooter capable of much more realistic portrait shots and telephoto images. Combine this with Apple’s own computational photography chops and the SCIO turns the iPhone into easily the best camera a consumer can own, without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to add your driver's license or ID to Apple Wallet

Ditching your leather wallet is closer than ever. Make room in your pocket by adding even more to your digital wallet. In addition to debit cards, credit cards, boarding passes, and transit cards, now your Apple device can even store your ID. Find out how to add your driver’s license or ID to your Apple Wallet.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to update your router's firmware

We usually ignore routers, but these internet hubs should also be updated. We are constantly updating our smartphones, tablets, computers, and pretty much any modern piece of technology. What about routers, though? While a vital part of our online communications, this little internet hub is commonly ignored. This article will teach you how to update router firmware and keep your connection strong and healthy.
COMPUTERS
Popular Science

A new Echo Dot speaker can be yours for less than $5 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

$3.18. That’s how little it will cost Amazon Prime Members to upgrade to a fourth-generation Echo Dot with a qualified trade-in right now. Prime Day hasn’t even started and you can already add Alexa to more rooms while keeping more money in your pocket. If you don’t have an older model to trade-in, or you have more than one speaker to replace (the trade-in offer is one per customer), the Echo Dot is currently only $19.99 for Prime Members—a whopping 60% off its $59.99 retail price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Hidden iOS Setting Lets You Take Better Screenshots on Your iPhone

A screenshot does just what the name describes -- it captures what's currently on your screen, which you can then save to your phone's photo album and share with others or upload to a website. However, sometimes just a plain old screenshot isn't enough to show everything you want. If you're on an iPhone, there's a hidden feature that can make your screenshots so much better.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
EW.com

Amazon quietly discounted tons of Apple products before Prime Day

In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Amazon Prime Day 2022. The anticipated two-day sale will take place on July 12 and 13, with promotions available in more than 20 countries. It may still be days away, but Amazon has made it easy to score Prime Day-caliber discounts...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to tell if someone blocked your number on iPhone

If you are making unwanted phone calls or messages on an iPhone to someone, it is entirely possible that the recipient of these messages will finally decide to block you. But if you genuinely didn’t mean to harass them, and you’re unsure of your current standing with them, how do you know if your number has been blocked on an iPhone? What are the tell-tale signs?
CELL PHONES

