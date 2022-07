The Essence Festival of Culture is culturally and commercially significant enough to spin off other, simultaneously events in New Orleans. One such piggybacking event during the 2022 Essence Fest was Sunday night’s 25th anniversary celebration of Wyclef Jean’s “The Carnival” album in the French Quarter at the Toulouse Theatre. Just as Wyclef did two nights earlier at the Essence Fest itself, he reunited with Lauryn Hill once again.

