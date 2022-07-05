Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to join Premier League rivals

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo would consider a move to Chelsea , according to reports, having told the Red Devils he wants to leave the club this summer.

At 37, the Portuguese superstar is facing his first season without Champions League football for 19 years. Manchester United slumped to a sixth-placed Premier League finish last term, having to make do with a spot in the Europa League for 2022/23.

Ronaldo is also thought to have concerns over the club's lack of transfer activity (they've yet to make a signing this window) since the arrival of Erik ten Hag as manager.

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A second departure from Old Trafford could be on the cards for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, then – and, according to ESPN , Stamford Bridge is a potential destination.

New Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly – who is also currently acting as sporting director after Marina Granovskaia's departure – is said to have met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

Boehly is believed to be keen on a move for one of the game's all-time greats – but how likely is it to come to fruition? Well, it's hard to be surprised by any transfer these days, but Thomas Tuchel's top forward target appears to be Raheem Sterling.

(Image credit: PA)

Indeed, talks with Manchester City about a deal for the England star are reportedly at an advanced stage.

And given that Sterling is 10 years Ronaldo's junior, it's fair to say he'd be able to offer Chelsea significantly more years of service.

Realistically, there's only room for one of those two players in the Blues' attacking department – and one would represent considerably better value for money than the other.

