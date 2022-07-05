ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles and Camilla explore 'Britain's Best High Street': Royal couple are greeted with adoring crowds waving Union Jacks as they visit award-winning Treorchy on day one of their three-day trip to Wales

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were mobbed as they visited a thriving, award-winning Welsh high street that is bucking the national trend of decline.

Thousands waited for hours along the length of the former mining town of Treorchy in the Rhondda Valley to catch a glimpse of Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, as they patiently shook hundreds of outstretched hands, popped into some of the local business and even pulled a pint of beer.

Named Great British High Street of the year in 2020, some 80 per cent of Treorchy shops are independent and locally owned.

The couple's first stop during their visit - which marked day one of their three-day trip to Wales - was Tilly’s greeting cards and gifts shop run by mother and daughter team June and Louise George.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were mobbed as they visited a thriving, award-winning Welsh high street that is bucking the national trend of decline
Thousands waited for hours along the length of the former mining town of Treorchy in the Rhondda Valley to catch a glimpse of Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, as they patiently shook hundreds of outstretched hands, popped into some of the local business and even pulled a pint of beer (pictured)
Named Great British High Street of the year in 2020, some 80 per cent of Treorchy shops are independent and locally owned. Pictured, Camilla during today's outing

‘You are spoilt for choice with cards,’ exclaimed Camilla. ‘I have a feeling we are stopping a great rush of people coming in. I do hope we don’t stop them for too long,’ remarked Charles.

He asked Mrs George whether she sourced her cards from UK suppliers. ‘Not from China, I hope,’ he laughed archly. ‘I am so impressed with what you are doing here. I really do hope you go from strength to strength.’

Outside the community atmosphere was evident with a sea of flag waving families, schoolchildren and locals. ‘This is the best place to live!’ one well-wisher called out.

In the nearby Emily Kate ladies occasion wear boutique he met owner Emily Kate Mander, 31, and her son Ollie James, seven.

She said: ‘Everyone is so friendly around here. Lockdown was obviously tough but people are really coming out to support us again.’

The Prince of Wales watched performers at an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture (left and right) 
Later in the day, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived for an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture
The Duchess opted for a blue dress with white flowers printed across it for the evening in Wales 
The evening comes at the end of a busy day for the couple, who are currently on a whirlwind three day trip to Wales 
The couple arrived for an evening of music and drama side-by-side and appeared in good spirits today 
Elsewhere, the royal couple met with the crowds of people, shaking hands with royal fans - and Camilla even joined in with a high five when greeting a school pupil
‘It does quite well then?’ The prince asked. ‘It’s wonderful that you are one of the lucky ones who have survived. It’s so heartening that the community here has helped put you all back on your feet.’

Charles couldn’t resist sampling a locally-brewed Glamorgan beer, Thunder Bird, at 2Dudes, a craft beer shop on the high street.

It’s owners came up with the idea during lockdown and said Treorchy was doing so well they struggled at first to both find a shop and then beer to stock but haven’t looked back.

Charles and Camilla squeezed into their tiny micro bar where the prince joked when ask how his beer was: ‘It’s good! It’s beer!’ He added: ‘I do love a Guinness occasionally. ‘

Charles couldn’t resist sampling a locally-brewed Glamorgan beer, Thunder Bird, at 2Dudes, a craft beer shop on the high street, left. Pictured right, the Prince of Wales samples some beer at The Lion pub
It’s owners came up with the idea during lockdown and said Treorchy was doing so well they struggled at first to both find a shop (pictured) and then beer to stock but haven’t looked back
Charles also personally got behind the bar to pull a pint in The Lion pub, where he and his wife were greeted by a rousing Welsh choir
He so enjoyed his pint of pale ale, that he look it with him as he strolled around chatting to drinkers

He also personally got behind the bar to pull a pint in The Lion pub, where he and his wife were greeted by a rousing Welsh choir.

He so enjoyed his pint of pale ale, that he look it with him as he strolled around chatting to drinkers.

‘I can’t quite believe he is here and its been fantastic that he has spent so long chatting to everyone,’ said one. ‘It’s been a real boost to the place.’ Landlord Adrian Emmett is the Chairman of the Chamber of Trade.

Elsewhere, the royal couple met with the crowds of people, shaking hands with royal fans - and Camilla even joined in with a high five when greeting a school pupil.

Earlier in the day, Camilla and Charles visited BBC Wales' £100million headquarters in Cardiff.

The Duchess of Cornwall cut a stylish figure as she joined Prince Charles (pictured) during the first day of their three-day trip to Wales
Camilla, 74, looked the epitome of chic in a blue patterned dress when visiting BBC Wales' headquarters in Cardiff, alongside the Prince of Wales, 73

The Duchess of Cornwall told the BBC's Crimewatch team she is an 'avid viewer' of the show during the tour of the corporation's new Welsh headquarters.

Camilla said she is gripped by the programme, which appeals to the public to help detectives solve cases, and the Prince of Wales snapped a clapper board shut to launch public tours at BBC Cymru Wales' Central Square building.

During the visit, which launched the couple's annual tour of Wales, Charles talked to weather presenter Derek Brockway and spoke of his frustration at the lack of time devoted to the climate change crisis.

'It's about time some mention was made why it's so critical,' the BBC news website reported the prince as saying.

The duchess sat with Crimewatch presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley and said she was 'an avid viewer, I love Crimewatch' and added she was 'amazed' at the number of crimes viewers provide information about.

Heir to the throne Charles, meanwhile, appeared dashing in a grey pinstriped suit with a striped tie and simple pink shirt
The royal couple toured the new facilities and spoke to BBC Director General Tim Davie
The royal couple were greeted with a performance by the choir of Mount Stuart Primary School during their engagement

She questioned the hosts, who were joined by some of the Crimewatch team, asking 'how on earth do you pick the crimes, so to speak?' and Wilding replied 'We're in a lucky position, we have lots of officers who come to us.

'They don't ever try and threaten you?' the duchess asked, and Wilding said: 'I've had a few things unfortunately, I've done this for 18 years now so it's a long time, and I can say the good massively outweighs the bad.'

Camilla asked when the next series, which will be filmed in Cardiff, was being aired and at what time, and when told October at 10pm, said she would be watching and told the team: 'You're making lives better.'

BBC staff began working from the £100 million Central Square building in July 2020 and it is home to the corporation's Wales news output, in Welsh and English, BBC Wales Sport and is part of a major redevelopment around Cardiff Central station.

The beaming Prince of Wales meets members of the Wales Today team during his visit today
Meteorologist, Derek Brockway (C), Prince Charles and members of the Wales Today team laugh during a visit
The Prince of Wales meets with members of BBC Wales Sport at BBC Wales' new HQ

While the duchess was taken on a separate tour of the building Charles met members of BBC Wales Today and the corporation's sports team gearing up for the appearance of Wales' national team at the football World Cup later this year.

The couple were joined by senior executives from the BBC, including the BBC's director general Tim Davie.

Charles joked with Lucy Owen, a presenter on the news show BBC Wales Today, about how the cameras were remotely operated.

The broadcaster said: 'They're like Daleks. When they go on the move they have been known to go rogue once or twice.'

