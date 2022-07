Chainsaw Man struck a chord with fans with just how violent and intense it could be at some moments, and the staff behind the upcoming anime are promising that the adaptation will not be censoring anything. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series ended its first run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, and it's now at a more popular place than ever before as fans continued to flock to the series thanks to others recommending the story for its brutal and outlandish moments. There's so many wild happenings that fans were even concerned that an anime adaptation would tone it down in some aspects.

