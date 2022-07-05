Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
North Platte man sentenced to prison for 2020 shooting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been sentenced to prison for shooting a man at a North Platte trailer park in 2020. On Monday, Brayden Divine, 24, appeared for sentencing in Lincoln County District Court on one count of 2nd-degree assault. According to prosecutors, on Dec. 26, 2020, at...
Police arrest North Platte man after finding cocaine during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police have arrested a man on felony drug allegations after officers found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Police said on Oct. 16 at around 1:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling at 90 mph between mile markers 177 and 179. Officers conducted a...
Keith County businesses 100% compliant in recent alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-During the evening hours of Friday, October 14, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Keith County. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
Body of woman found in crashed car that of teen driver's mom
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The body of a Texas woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver, police have confirmed. The crash happened Friday along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, shortly after...
NPCC's Jazzy Knights perform at Espresso Shop
The Jazzy Knights perform outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan in downtown North Platte on Thursday afternoon in a free and open concert. The Jazzy Knights serve as North Platte Community College’s jazz band, directed by Jennifer Winder.
Area students shine in Best of the West Music Festival
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College music instructor Kristin Simpson works with a choir section Monday at NPCC as part of the Best of the West Music Festival. More than 100 students from 12 area high schools participated in the festival, which was designed to showcase local talent. Students had...
Big Idea North Platte 2022 a huge success
With over 225 attendees at the 3rd annual Big Idea NP Live Event the North Platte Young Professionals felt the event was a tremendous success at a new location held at Venue 304 on October 19, 2022. The community heard from 10 finalists plus a wild card ranging from product inventions like the top five finalist Laura Deaver who would need assistance to prototype her idea Car Alert Device to ongoing distribution efforts of already established Pedal Pub creator Jon Keck who wanted to expand this to the North Platte area. The youth dominated the finalists, even though the category was removed this year. North Platte Young Professional Advisory Team member Cassie Condon stated, “It was a surprising, yet welcome event. Leading into this year we made the decision with the help of our signature sponsor to rework the program and have one sole category. The youth really showed up this year and we are excited for what this means in the future!”
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
Support acts for Nebraskaland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert series announced
Four artists who represent one of the deepest supporting casts ever assembled in North Platte fill out the lineup for the NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup announced this morning. Lainey Wilson, who raked in a staggering 6 CMA Award Nominations, headlines the group, with Morgan Wade, and Randall King. Wilson, along with an additional act that will be named later, will open for Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24th while Wade and King were added to the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23rd.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0