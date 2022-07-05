ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

North Platte man arrested on arson allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Big Idea North Platte 2022 a huge success

With over 225 attendees at the 3rd annual Big Idea NP Live Event the North Platte Young Professionals felt the event was a tremendous success at a new location held at Venue 304 on October 19, 2022. The community heard from 10 finalists plus a wild card ranging from product inventions like the top five finalist Laura Deaver who would need assistance to prototype her idea Car Alert Device to ongoing distribution efforts of already established Pedal Pub creator Jon Keck who wanted to expand this to the North Platte area. The youth dominated the finalists, even though the category was removed this year. North Platte Young Professional Advisory Team member Cassie Condon stated, “It was a surprising, yet welcome event. Leading into this year we made the decision with the help of our signature sponsor to rework the program and have one sole category. The youth really showed up this year and we are excited for what this means in the future!”
Maxwell grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month

Natilee Mintle is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for October. Mintle is from North Platte. She graduated from Maxwell Public Schools in 2021 and is currently studying entrepreneurship at NPCC. She selected NPCC after receiving a President’s Scholarship and has since fallen in love with...
Support acts for Nebraskaland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert series announced

Four artists who represent one of the deepest supporting casts ever assembled in North Platte fill out the lineup for the NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup announced this morning. Lainey Wilson, who raked in a staggering 6 CMA Award Nominations, headlines the group, with Morgan Wade, and Randall King. Wilson, along with an additional act that will be named later, will open for Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24th while Wade and King were added to the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23rd.
