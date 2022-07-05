Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week

UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month. They say as far as temperatures go we should be warmer than normal. For the early part of July, the normal high in St. Cloud is in the lower 80s. The normal low for the first part of the month is in the upper 50s.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO