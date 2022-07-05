ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Arnold “Arnie” Lee Foster

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERWIN - Arnold “Arnie” Lee Foster, age 81, Erwin, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, July 3, 2022, while he was surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin and son of the late Avery and Essie Deaton Foster....

