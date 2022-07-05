Where to Watch and Stream Brimstone Free Online

A British-Canadian mystery streaming service is set to appear on Amazon Prime Video this year. Titled Three Pines, the show is based on Still Life by Louise Penny. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Looper: “Three Pines” is an adaptation of the mystery book series written by Louise Penny, so the premise is fairly straightforward: There will be multiple murders on the Amazon Original series, and Inspector Gamache (Molina) will attempt to solve them. The logline, according to the Amazon release, reads: “Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.” Three Pines promises an intriguing cast, featuring some of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Three Pines.

