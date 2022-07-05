ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Patients Ring Special Brass Bell to Mark End of Cancer Treatments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Munster, the sound of a brass bell has a very special meaning in the halls of the Franciscan Health Infusion Center at the Cancer Center on Superior Avenue. Purchased using donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation, it’s rung...

Moderate Drought Expands in Indiana

We’ve been seeing some rainfall lately, but the Region and nearly every county in Indiana are still short on precipitation according to the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The map shows Lake County, Porter County, most of LaPorte County except for a northern sliver, all of Starke County, the northern half of Jasper County and most of Pulaski County as Abnormally Dry, and nearly all of Newton County and the rest of Jasper County now in Moderate Drought. Moderate Drought has also expanded in west central and southwest Indiana. Here is a link to view the drought map. Here is a link to see the most current map for Indiana and last week’s side-by-side.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
xrock1039.com

NICTD Announces Temporary Closure Along Calumet Trail in Chesterton

In Chesterton, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park South Shore Line Station for about a month starting July 25th. The work is required to add a new second train track, a wall, and rebuild part of the trail in a slightly modified location as part of NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana project. The trail closure will also close the trail connection across NICTD’s tracks just west of Dune Park Station platforms. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022. People who want to access the Calumet Trail or get to the Indiana Dunes State Park on the northward trail should find alternate means to reach their destination a news release from NICTD said. NICTD provides weekly construction updates at http://www.doubletrack-nwi.com .
CHESTERTON, IN

