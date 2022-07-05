ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA star Maya Moore has baby with now-husband she helped free from prison

By GMA Team
 2 days ago
Maya Moore and husband, Jonathan Irons, talk about ESPN doc

Basketball star turned activist Maya Moore and her husband, Jonathan Irons, are now parents to a baby boy.

Moore and Irons revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America" Tuesday that they welcomed their first child, a son named Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr., in February.

Moore and Irons wed in 2020, shortly after Irons was freed after spending over two decades in prison.

Moore, who won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx and as well as league MVP in 2014, stepped away from the game at the height of her career to focus full time on helping Irons overturn his conviction.

At 16 years old, Irons was tried and convicted as an adult by an all-white jury for the burglary and shooting at the home of 38-year-old Stanley Stotler. Irons maintained his innocence while he was in prison, saying he was wrongly identified during the lineup.

Moore and Irons formed a close friendship in 2007, before her freshman year at the University of Connecticut, when she met him through a prison ministry she participated in with extended family in Missouri.

After years of fighting, a Missouri judge overturned Irons' conviction in March 2020, saying there were problems with the way the case had been investigated and tried -- including a fingerprint report that would've proved Irons' innocence, not being turned over to his defense team.

Irons told "GMA" in September 2020, when the couple announced their marriage, that he proposed to Moore on the night he was freed.

"When I got out, we were in the hotel room, we had some friends in the room, it was winding down and we were extremely tired, but we were still gassed up on excitement," Irons recalled. "It was just me and her in the room and I got down on my knees and I looked up at her and she kind of knew what was going on and I said, 'Will you marry me?' She said, 'Yes.'"

The couple's love story and fight for justice is featured in an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary, "Breakaway," that was released last year.

ABC News' Kelly McCarthy and Shannon McClellan contributed to this report.

Comments / 64

Reap what you sow!
2d ago

Congrats to you both on your marriage & baby! I have been a fan of Maya since she burst into the college scene @ UCONN. What a blessing to have found Jonathan so I truly wish the family a blissful marriage & upbringing of Johnathan Jr ❤️

Reply
30
Don't Bother
2d ago

They will know your innocent and still keep you locked up. So happy to hear this wonderful news on all fronts. Congratulations to the couple on their adorable bundle of joy!

Reply
28
Romeo123
1d ago

This great news. I thought forsure he would leave her as soon as he got out. I saw the documentary. She is one hell of a woman. I am wishing them nothing but the best.

Reply(1)
16
