The Minnesota Timberwolves gave up a lot to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, so sure enough, they have high expectations on the Frenchman as he suits up in 2022-23. Fortunately for fans, Gobert is well aware of what he needs to do and is ready to embrace the challenge that comes with his move to the Timberwolves.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO