ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US futures slip as inflation, energy weigh on growth

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DMIa_0gVCVq7n00
Financial Markets Wall Street People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures slipped Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday following declines in Europe and an upbeat session in Asia.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.6%, as did futures for the S&P 500.

The war in Ukraine and its impact on energy supplies are casting a shadow over the global economic outlook at a time when central banks are raising interest rates to slow inflation.

The International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday that high prices for natural gas and supply fears due to the war in Ukraine will crimp economic activity, slowing the growth in demand in coming years.

The Paris-based agency forecast global demand for natural gas will rise by 140 billion cubic meters between 2021 and 2025, less than half the increase of 370 bcm seen in the previous five-year period. It said the revised forecast is mostly due to expectations of slower economic growth rather than buyers switching from gas to coal, oil or renewable energy.

A recent report by Fitch Ratings said a technical recession in the region using the euro was increasingly likely due to disruptions in Russian gas supplies to Europe.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX fell 1.2%, as did the CAC 40 in Paris. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 1.1%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gathered top employer and labor union representatives at his Berlin office Monday to seek ways of addressing the impact of rising prices while preventing a spiral of inflation in Europe's biggest economy.

Benchmarks in Asia were mostly higher on hopes for an easing of trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.0% to finish at 26,423.47. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.8% to 2,341.78. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.1% to 21,856.85. The Shanghai Composite was little changed, losing less than 0.1% to 3,404.03.

China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about coordinating economic policy between the two biggest economies and maintaining the stability of supply chains.

In a statement, it also said the Chinese side “expressed its concern over issues such as the removal of additional tariffs and sanctions imposed by the United States on China and fair treatment of Chinese companies." The two sides agreed to continue their discussions, it said.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 6,629.30 after the central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate for a third time in three straight months, changing the cash rate to 1.35% from 0.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia's half a percentage point rise on Tuesday was the same size as its June increase.

When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its monthly board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

Global investors have been worried about surging inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession in some economies. Minutes of the latest policy meeting of the Federal Reserve are due out on Wednesday and could bring hints on future policy.

Meanwhile, a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Europe, the U.S. and parts of Asia is also looming, bringing the threat of a reversion to pandemic precautions.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude shed 49 cents to $107.94 a barrel. It gained $2.67 on Friday to $108.43 a barrel. Trading was closed Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.84 to $111.66a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 136.09 Japanese yen from 135.69 yen. The euro cost $1.0291, down from $1.0423.

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wall Street rallies again, even as bond market signals worry

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, extending a winning streak that has the market on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 2:36 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 75% of the stocks in the benchmark index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.9%, to 31,311 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a signal that some investors remain confident of economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 2.5%. Companies that benefit the most from a healthy economy led the gains, with technology stocks doing much of the heavy lifting. Apple rose 2.2%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Aussie ascendant before RBA; yen pressured by rising U.S. yields

The Australian dollar ticked higher on Tuesday ahead of an expected half-point increase in the Reserve Bank's policy rate, while the yen slid against the greenback amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Australia's currency climbed 0.29% to $0.6888, while New Zealand's kiwi rose 0.21% to $0.6222. At the same...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Janet Yellen
International Business Times

Stocks Mostly Advance As Optimism Creeps Back In

European and Asian stocks mostly advanced Monday as investors tentatively regained some optimism following the heavy losses in the financial markets last week on fears that rising interest rates could spark a recession. London stocks won 0.9 percent, with rising crude prices supporting the share prices of energy firms BP...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Global stocks rise after Fed talks tough on inflation, as oil steadies after sliding thanks to recession fears

US stock futures pointed to gains at the open, after closing a volatile session higher Wednesday.Oil prices hovered around $100 a barrel amid demand concerns driven by fresh Chinese COVID-19 restrictions. Global stocks rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to tackling red-hot inflation, while oil prices steadied...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Euro Slumps As Recession Risk Stalks Eurozone

The euro on Tuesday slumped to its lowest level since 2002 and European stock markets sank as growing recession risks sent shockwaves around the region. The shared currency fell as low as $1.0261, threatening a push towards dollar parity. It also dived as investors eyed aggressive interest rate hikes by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Dow Futures#Renewable Energy#Dow Jones Industrials#Fitch Ratings#Russian#Ftse 100#German#Europ
AOL Corp

Stocks climb with Treasury yields, Sterling climbs

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. equities were rising with Treasury yields on Thursday as investors looked beyond upcoming rate hikes while oil prices rose with a focus on supply concerns outweighing recession fears. In foreign exchange markets, the euro edged toward parity with the safe-haven dollar, which was flat against...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

King Dollar Stands Tall as Recession Fears Churn Global Markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A cocktail of global growth fears, Federal Reserve hawkishness and euro weakness has boosted the U.S. dollar to its highest level in around 20 years, and some investors are betting there may be more gains ahead. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
China
CBS News

Citigroup says oil could slide to $65 a barrel in a recession

Worries of a global recession are pummeling the price of oil, and should those fears be realized this year crude could cave to $65 a barrel, according to Citigroup. "Thus far, we're not in a recessionary environment," Ed Morse, the bank's global head of commodity research, told CBS MoneyWatch. The economies of certain countries are slowing more than others, but the world as a whole is not in a recession — a scenario that's more unlikely than not this year, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; FOMC Meeting Minutes In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. The services PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM services index for June and Labor Department's JOLTS report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets looking for some insights related to the upcoming rate increase and comments related to recession from the Fed members.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Energy Shares Boost European Equities But Recession Fears Cap Gains

European shares rose on Monday as the oil and gas sector marked its best session in two months, while bleak euro zone investor morale kept sentiment in check ahead of the European Central Bank's plan to start hiking interest rates this month. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.5%...
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks Rebound, Euro Extends Dollar Slump

European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, recovering some ground following sharp losses the previous session on fears of a global recession. Oil prices recovered slightly, but WTI remained under $100 per barrel. The euro hit a fresh 20-year low point under $1.02 -- the European single currency fast closing in...
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy