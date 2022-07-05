Ohio's mental health system 'in crisis' due to worker shortage
By Ken Schneck
Ohio’s behavioral health system is in dire need of more counselors, psychologists and other behavioral health workers to meet the surge in demand for mental health and addiction services and relieve wait times that have lengthened in recent months, industry leaders say. The state’s behavioral health system is...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May. Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported...
It may be a little easier now to get the antiviral pill Paxlovid in Northeast Ohio to help fight COVID-19 without seeing a doctor. Pharmacists can now prescribe the drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it Wednesday. Previously only physicians could prescribe the antiviral drug. But...
The Akron Police Department may not have met a state standard that could have prevented the type of police pursuits that ended in the death of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man who was shot 90 times by eight officers. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had pushed for the standard in...
(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has a new state-wide criminal database that will make filing warrants, protection orders and background checks easier. The eWarrant interface is a shared information system that is free to use by courts and law enforcement. It simplifies the process of uploading warrant and protection order information into Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which are the background-check systems that prevent gun sales to wanted criminals and lets police know who has an outstanding warrant.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed amendment to the Ohio constitution called “Medical Right To Refuse” is one step closer to becoming a ballot initiative. The amendment calls for people to have the right to refuse medical treatment with the Ohio Ballot Board examining the proposed amendment Tuesday, advancing it to the next step in […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio. The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WRGT) — Police say an Ohio woman called 911 three times before she and her daughter were murdered by her boyfriend in June. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, Aisha Nelson made several 911 calls on June 22, begging for help saying her life was in danger.
Ohio is actually home to hundreds of beaches and while we all have our favorites, finding one that meets all our expectations can actually be quite hard. From clean facilities, to clear water and white sand, there are a few beaches in Ohio that truly go above and beyond your average beach.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from 10WBNS and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A recent report says that eligible Ohio residents could be getting a $350 stimulus check to help combat the rising inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic.
As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide. The gas station takeover will lower […]
Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
Ohio Woman Attacked at Family CampgroundOhio Mugshot. On July 3, 2022, Deputies responded to River Bend Campground at 1092 Whetstone River Road South for a report of a female unresponsive following some type of fight.
OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting fewer traffic related fatalities on Ohio’s roadways over the Fourth of July weekend than last year. OSP says 16 people lost their lives in 16 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Friday, July 1 and ended Monday, July 4.
