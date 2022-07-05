ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio's mental health system 'in crisis' due to worker shortage

By Ken Schneck
ideastream.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio’s behavioral health system is in dire need of more counselors, psychologists and other behavioral health workers to meet the surge in demand for mental health and addiction services and relieve wait times that have lengthened in recent months, industry leaders say. The state’s behavioral health system is...

www.ideastream.org

ideastream.org

Ohio pharmacists can now prescribe COVID-19 medication Paxlovid

It may be a little easier now to get the antiviral pill Paxlovid in Northeast Ohio to help fight COVID-19 without seeing a doctor. Pharmacists can now prescribe the drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized it Wednesday. Previously only physicians could prescribe the antiviral drug. But...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Filing warrants just got easier in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has a new state-wide criminal database that will make filing warrants, protection orders and background checks easier. The eWarrant interface is a shared information system that is free to use by courts and law enforcement. It simplifies the process of uploading warrant and protection order information into Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which are the background-check systems that prevent gun sales to wanted criminals and lets police know who has an outstanding warrant.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

11 arrested as part of narcotics distribution ring bringing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine into central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A multi-agency law enforcement task force today announced the arrests of eight men and three women indicted by a federal grand jury here for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio. The charges include dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officers executed 14 search warrants at various locations throughout Central Ohio and made the arrests between June 29 and July 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
YourErie

Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ridiculous Heat, More Storms Threaten Greater Cincinnati, So Just Stay the Hell Inside

As Cincinnatians know, "summer" here is actually 18 mini-seasons, depending on the temperature and humidity. Cincinnati currently is in the "Ninth Level of Hell" summer season, which features ungodly hot temperatures and recurring thunderstorms. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say those are on tap this week, although without the mention of "hell" because they're professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.

