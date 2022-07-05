Garcelle Beauvais Teases Drama Over Erika Jayne’s Behavior Towards Her Son Oliver Saunders

I stan my weed smoking Bravo king, Mauricio Umanksy, okay? But it is high time for some fresh eye-candy around Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Enter Oliver Saunders, Garcelle Beauvais‘ eldest son.

The most recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured Oliver a few times. Have mercy. He came to town to help celebrate Garcelle’s 55th birthday and blow the women away with his good looks. In particular, Erika Jayne seemed taken by her co-star’s child, making side comments about how horned up she was when he walked away from their introduction.

It’s no secret Erika has been out in these streets trying to catch some male attention. She’s been literally and figuratively asking for it since filing for divorce. “I’m not doing the older thing anymore,” she said in February. At the time Erika added that she is “still married” and “in a weird place.” Not as weird as she’s about to be, though!

Garcelle sat down for an episode of Watch What Happens Live with her son Oliver in the audience. Andy Cohen eagerly referenced the unilateral sparks between Oliver and Erika. He asked if Oliver could “see anything developing there,” to which Oliver shook his head no and Garcelle retorted, “Over my dead body!”

“I don’t know about that, I gotta play it safe,” Oliver eventually replied when he was done laughing.

A fan later asked Garcelle if she found it funny or creepy that all the RHOBH women were swooning over Oliver. “It was sweet until it got creepy. Keep watching the show,” Garcelle shot back.

Erika’s behavior on this season of RHOBH has been alllll over the place. Personally, I am enjoying watching EJ bumble and fumble with a bit too much in her system. It feels like the first time we have seen her vulnerable since….ever? The ice queen may be thawing thanks to a steady intake of anti-depressants and alcohol during filming.

“Well, look, I’ve been very open and honest. I mixed alcohol and antidepressants,” Erika revealed in May. She claims she didn’t know the mixture would make her get so drunk adding, “I do not have a problem and lesson learned and we go on. I mean, are you gonna see a moment that, you know, you will probably be like, ‘Is that Erika?’ And the answer is yeah. I mean, that was me.” Any guesses what’s to come?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]