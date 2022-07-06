ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Second Highland Park shooting victim identified as synagogue worker: ‘One of the kindest people’

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lOP9_0gVCU8qd00

The second victim of the July 4 parade shooting that left at least six people dead and 38 injured in Highland Park, Illinois, was identified as a synagogue worker by her local congregation.

Jacki Sundheim, a teacher and events coordinator at the North Shore Congregation Israel in Highland Park, was killed in the brazen Independence Day shooting in the city north of Chicago on Monday, leaders of her synagogue confirmed.

Highland Park police later arrested 22-year-old Robert E Crimo after he was named as a person of interest in the mass shooting that sent hundreds of parade-goers fleeing for safety. On Tuesday, Mr Crimo was charged with murder .

Ms Sundheim’s death was first confirmed in an email sent out to congregants by the synagogue on Monday night, and later on social media as relatives shared posts commemorating a woman described as being “one of the kindest” they’d ever met.

Her nephew, Luke Sundheim, wrote about how he’d received a call about her death, and emphasised how it was a conversation that he hopes no one else has the misfortune of experiencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSvSO_0gVCU8qd00

“If you know me you know that the 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays. Today as my family was enjoying the Winnetka 4th of July parade I got a phone call that I hope none of you ever receive. My aunt Jacki was senselessly gunned down watching a parade that’s she’s been to her entire life just two towns north,” Mr Sundheim wrote on Facebook , noting that his aunt left behind a daughter and husband who she shared “endless love” for.

“If you knew Jacki you’d know that she was one of the kindest people you’d ever meet and she went out of her way to help anyone,” he wrote. “The world lost a truly special person and I’m both furious and incredibly sad that I won’t be able to spend any more time with her. I love America, but this can not keep happening to innocent loving people.”

NSCI remembered their “lifelong congregant” as a “cherished member” of the team over the past few decades: “Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all.”

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death,” the synagogue wrote in their emailed statement. The deceased is survived by her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Leah, the email noted.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reportedly received information on Monday alerting that there had been Jewish casualties in the mass shooting along the parade route, according to The Times of Israel , which reported that the suburb hosts at least 30,000 Jewish residents, making up at least at third of the population.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday that one of the victims killed in the attack had been confirmed as a Mexican national, adding that two other Mexican nationals were injured.

Family members of Nicolas Toledo, 78, later confirmed to CBS Chicago that he was one of the individuals killed in the shooting.

Members of Mr Toledo’s family spoke with reporter Tim McNicholas of CBS Chicago and said that the father of eight and grandfather, who had only arrived in the US two months prior to visit with relatives after being forced to stay apart throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, had died while attending the annual Independence Day parade.

“We are all feeling pretty numb. We’re all pretty broken inside,” his granddaughter said.

The suspected shooter reportedly staked out a spot on a rooftop along the parade route which is typically seen as one of the prime viewing locations for the annual celebration.

The identities of the remaining victims have yet to be released by authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother killed by stray bullet fired across Ohio lake

A woman in Ohio’s Akron city has been killed by a stray bullet that hit her while she was sitting on her couch on 4 July.Chelsey Jones, 26, may have been struck by a bullet fired by someone celebrating the Independence Day holiday some 1,000ft away and across a lake, police said, adding that two 9mm bullet casings were found on a boat dock that can be seen from the house across the Summit Lake.Jones, the mother of two daughters aged six and three, had been watching television on her couch moments before she was found injured in a...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest man armed with molotov cocktails

A man with two Molotov cocktails has been arrested by the US Capitol Police along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street.The police said in a statement that the arrest took place at 3.30pm on Wednesday. The man threw one of the two Molotov cocktails at two officers while trying to light it, said the statement.“USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3.30pm along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street,” the department said.The man, identified as 26-year-old Bernard L McCutcheon of Washington DC, faces charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer and one...
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo could face life without parole as murder charges revealed

Robert Crimo, the suspect in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.If convicted, he will face life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Illinois state attorney Eric Reinhart.According to the police, Mr Crimo had planned an attack for weeks and fired more than 70 rounds randomly into the crowd watching the parade, killing seven and injuring more than three dozen people.He had his first encounter with the police in April 2019, when the authorities received a 911 call reporting an attempted suicide,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

Relatives Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake Arrested At Jayland Walker Protests

Two family members of Black people shot by police officers have been arrested after protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker, in Akron, Ohio. Bianca Austin, aunt of Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake, father of Jacob Blake, are facing a number of charges related to the protests, including disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and riot, WKYC-TV reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Synagogues#Highland Park#Park Police#Violent Crime
The Independent

Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local authorities, investigators said Thursday.Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, had cut and darkened her hair, and had a bandage on her hose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a beachside hostel on a immigration charge on June 29, Brandon Filla, deputy U.S. Marshal said a news conference to detail the 43-day...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Person of interest identified in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

A person of interest has been identified in the mass shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July parade. Police named Robert E Crimo III, 22, who goes by Bobbie, as a person of interest. He was arrested several hours later driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with an Illinois plate. Highland Park Police commander Chris O’Neil said earlier that he was armed and dangerous. An online profile matching Mr Crimo’s age and description appeared to show he is a musician who performs under the name Awake the Rapper. At least six people were killed and dozens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
inputmag.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene fell for an obviously altered pic of Highland Park shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene, contrary to popular belief, often knows exactly what she is doing. The House Representative from Georgia’s fervent MAGA cultism is only matched by an apparent personal desire to further her own rabid, white supremacist, Christian nationalist brand. No soundbite is too puerile, no tweet is too untethered from reality, just as long as it stirs her fanbase into yet another frenzy of donations.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy