3 men missing in California after jumping into river to rescue boy, officials say

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say three men are missing and presumed dead after they swam into a river in an attempt to rescue a young boy over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Times reports the boy was swept away Sunday at a popular Sacramento County swimming and boating destination called Three Mile Slough.

July 4th fireworks spark multiple house fires in Tampa Bay area

The delta area of the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers is about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

Authorities says the boy was rescued and was not hurt but that three relatives trying to save him went underwater and haven’t been seen since then.

