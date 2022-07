MISSION, Kan., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Inviting loved ones and neighbors for a backyard barbecue is a timeless summer tradition bringing together favorite foods and friendly conversation. At your next cookout, remember to make the experience warm and welcoming for everyone, including those looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, by offering up a variety of options at the table.

