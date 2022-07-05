ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NH

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

By Megan Murphy
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
CBS Boston

Old Lord & Taylor stores at 3 Mass malls to become lab space

BURLINGTON - Former retail spaces are making way for lab facilities at three malls in Massachusetts.Old Lord & Taylor stores at the Burlington Mall, Natick Mall and South Shore Plaza will be converted into "state-of-the-art life science facilities," HBC Properties and Investments announced. Each location will have about 120,000 feet of office and communal space.Lord & Taylor was the nation's first department store when it opened in 1826, but closed all its remaining locations in 2020. HBC says "demand for highly amenitized suburban offices in Boston continues to surge post-pandemic as companies seek accommodations that meet employees' needs in the current climate."Renovations are expected to start later this year, and tenants could move in by the end of 2023.
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Food & Drinks
Dover, NH
Lifestyle
City
New Castle, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Dover, NH
Dover, NH
Restaurants
Seacoast Current

3 NH Seacoast Beaches Under Advisory for High Levels of Bacteria

Several Seacoast region beaches are under advisories Saturday for high levels of fecal bacteria in the water. Samples taken by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services at the New Castle town beach, the beach at Kingston State Park and Seabrook Harbor beach all came back with results that exceeded the state standard for fecal bacteria.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best berry picking in New Hampshire

Where are the best places to pick berries in New Hampshire? Our viewers gave us their top picks. Butternut Farm has a variety of fruits you can pick, from strawberries to raspberries to cherries. 2. (tie) Berrybogg Farm in Strafford. Berrybogg Farm has nine varieties of blueberries on its seven...
FARMINGTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Alcohol#Islander#Liquor#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Dover Coffee And Tea Co#The Islander Cafe#Dutch
Seacoast Current

Stunning Coastal Cape Elizabeth Home for Sale Wows With Exquisite Rooftop Deck

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Coastal Maine living has always been in serious demand. The rocky shores, amazing sunrises, boat watching, fresh seafood, and easy accessibility all play a factor in this. It's nuts even in a slow housing market. So, it seems right to highlight a certain coastal home new to the market.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Why Lakes Region waterfront sales prices increased?

Below you will find data and insight into what’s happening in sales activity on 6 of our lakes here in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. I’ve compared the first six months ending on 6/30/2022 to the six-month period ending on 6/30/2021. The comparisons are pretty self-explanatory. Lakes Region...
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

The Price of Parking in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Left Some Visitors Stunned

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As the world attempts to grapple with inflation, it feels as though everything just costs more these days. The increased costs on everything from gasoline to food to lodging didn't seem to deter people from traveling over the 4th of July weekend. One of Maine's most visited destinations in the summer, Old Orchard Beach, saw crowds pile into downtown as the weather was prime for a beach visit. But many returning visitors to the area were caught off-guard by another piece of financial inflation: the cost of parking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire woman drowns in Salmon Falls River

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A 40-year-old woman drowned Thursday afternoon in the Salmon Falls River near the Maine-New Hampshire border. Doreen Allen of Rochester, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and officials performed CPR, the New Hampshire State Police said in a release. She was taken to Frisbee Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
ROCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
BEDFORD, NH
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
NECN

No Swimming, Fishing Following Sewage Leak in Maine's Wells Harbor

No swimming, fishing or shellfish harvesting is being allowed in Maine's Wells Harbor due to a sewage leak. Wells police tweeted about the leak around 12:30 p.m. Friday. They said the sewage leak at the harbor has led them to shut down swimming and fishing between the jetty "until further notice."
WELLS, ME
Seacoast Current

There’s a Random Monkey on the Loose Making Its Way Around Portland, Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you were around Portland on Monday, more specifically in the area of Tandem Coffee and Bakery on Congress Street, you may have seen a sight that you're either just not used to or made you feel like you're losing your mind. Because there was reportedly a monkey that was rolling the dice on its life and running in front of cars passing by.
PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy