ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Barcelona

Report: Barcelona Is Not A Possibility For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Despite rumours that surfaced from Spain on Monday of meetings between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes, Barcelona is not a possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer states a journalist.

Ronaldo could be set to move to a new club this summer following his desire to win more trophies and achieve new personal goals and awards which seem unachievable at United.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked United to allow him to leave Old Trafford this summer should a suitable offer from a new club arrive with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli said to be interested in his services.

The striker’s agent reportedly met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday with Ronaldo being one name on the agenda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naT0D_0gVCQm1A00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Ronaldo however is regarded as a legend at Real Madrid and is one of the clubs greatest ever players after joining the club from Manchester United originally.

A move to Barcelona would majorly dampen his legacy at Real Madrid, a club that the striker still highly regards and visits often.

A move to Barcelona most definitely wouldn’t seem likely however much crazier things have happened in football - however with Barcelona’s financial situation a move for Ronaldo wouldn’t suit all parties.

Portugese journalist, Pedro Sepulveda has said, “Barcelona is not a possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Spain#Soccer#Sports#Old Trafford#Chelsea#Napoli#Portugese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea. According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Chelsea could make Ronaldo move

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external. The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external. Meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
913
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy