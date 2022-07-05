ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull Perform at CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ Concert

By Emily Zemler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Ava Max, and Pitbull are among the artists who took the stage for CNN’s “The Fourth in America” live concert. The concert special also featured a raucous rendition of Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On...

Comments / 3

