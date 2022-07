According to a special use permit application, the creators of Falafel Inc. appear to be considering opening a restaurant in Alexandria. The owner of the company, Ahmad Ashkar, would not confirm a location is under consideration in Old Town, but his wife’s name is on the permit request filed for 726 King St. The permit request shows the proposed business name as Impact King. It is unclear if the restaurant will be a Falafel Inc. or another type of restaurant. Alexandria's online permit database reveals the new business will sell fresh juice and drinks, salads and sandwiches.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO