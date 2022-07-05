ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Mike Grier Hired by Sharks; 1st Black GM in NHL History

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Longtime NHL forward Mike Grier has made history after being named the first-ever Black general manager in the NHL by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ESPN first reported Grier's hiring. Grier spent last season as a hockey operations adviser with the New York Rangers and previously worked as...

bleacherreport.com

