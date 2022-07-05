ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Is Kevin Durant Running From His Responsibilities? | I Hate The Homies Ep. 7

By I Hate The Homies
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEOwq_0gVCM1Ns00
Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

The NBA world was sent into a state of shock with Brooklyn Nets Forward Kevin Durant asked for a trade. Where should KD go and should Kyrie Irving come with? Lakers maybe?

A mother sent Social media to the debate desk when she decided to “expose” her baby daddy for only bringing food for his child and not the child’s siblings. Who’s wrong? We get the homies R. Kelly sentencing reaction and more.

Is Kevin Durant Running From His Responsibilities? | I Hate The Homies Ep. 7 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

