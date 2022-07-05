ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY9Pj_0gVCLtYi00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides, according to a new poll, even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

Close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care , have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Less than 3 in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time.

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, for community events and for activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

“Rather than this either-or, I think we’re more likely to be facing a hybrid future,” said Donna Hoffman, director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the George Washington School of Business. “People have found convenience in some of these virtual options that just makes sense, and they don’t necessarily have anything to do with like keeping you safe or the pandemic even though they came of age during the pandemic.”

Two police shot at Philadelphia July Fourth celebration

Digital daily routines became the default in 2020 as the nation reacted to the rapidly spreading virus, which prompted lockdowns, closed schools and shuttered businesses. Some substitutions, like online shopping and video conference calling, already existed. Others were reimagined or popularized during the pandemic.

Either way, Hoffman said, there was “rapid” deployment and adoption of virtual services. It was a question of “how are we going to make this work?” she said.

Cornelius Hairston said his family took precautions throughout the pandemic because his wife is a first responder in the health care field.

“We tried to stay in as much as we could and only come out for essentials,” said Hairston, 40, who recently moved to Roanoke, Virginia.

Hairston joked that his twin 4-year-old boys are “COVID babies” who didn’t even go to a grocery store for much of their young lives. The family used delivery services almost exclusively to avoid venturing out to crowded stores. But going forward, he only expects to use them “from time to time.”

For Angie Lowe, the convenience of telemedicine and time saved was reason enough to do it again even though she and her husband returned to doing things in public more than a year ago.

Lowe had her first telemedicine appointment early in the pandemic when feeling “lonely” and “stuck at home” kept her from sleeping well. She was able to talk with the doctor without having to take extra time off of work to drive to and wait in a medical center.

“It was my first telemedicine appointment, but it won’t be my last,” said Lowe, 48, of Sterling, Illinois. “If I can do it, I’m going to do it.”

For many, though, drawbacks outweigh the benefits of relying on digital services in the future. Adults age 50 or older are especially likely to say they are not planning to use the virtual options asked about on the poll going forward, even though many were introduced during the pandemic to protect the at-risk population.

Despite feeling antsy about COVID-19 and infection rates in Phoenix, Tony DiGiovane, 71, said he found curbside pickup at grocery stores and restaurants to be more hassle than they’re worth.

“By the time I picked up the stuff, I needed more stuff,” he said of his grocery orders, and “something’s always missing or wrong” on takeout orders.

Karen Stewart, 63, recognizes the benefits of video calls, but she’s also found them to be limiting. That’s the case in her job organizing after school programming for kids. She also now sees some of her doctors online, one who provides virtual care almost exclusively and another who uses virtual care in between office visits.

She likes that she doesn’t have to drive, but it means a doctor or nurse can’t take her vitals or be “hands on” in her care. It was “scary,” for example, when all of her appointments in the lead-up to a surgery were online, she said.

Packed airports, canceled flights. 9 million travel over July 4

“When I do that they they can’t take my blood pressure, my pulse. There’s things that a doctor might pick up on that they can’t see online,” said Stewart of Perris, California.

The pandemic created an opportunity to balance in-person and virtual services to support the physical and mental health of older adults, said Alycia Bayne, a principal research scientist at NORC. That “could be particularly beneficial to older adults with different health issues, mobility limitations, people who lack transportation options, people who do not have or live near a robust social networks like family and friends to lean on,” she said.

Still, there remain limitations with technology access, broadband access and digital literacy, which Bayne said may help explain why the poll finds older adults less likely to use digital services after the pandemic.

Despite the age gap on use of services, similar percentages of adults across ages say it’s a good thing for virtual options for health care, for community events and meetings and for activities to continue after the pandemic.

“They recognize the benefits of virtual services, but they’re also ready to start getting back to their pre-pandemic routines,” she said. “The silver lining, of course, is that these services are now available.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WNCT

‘There has to be justice’: Elizabeth City woman fatally struck during hit-and-run pushed daughter out of the way to save her

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Troopers are seeking the help of the public to identify the driver that killed a woman during a hit-and-run in Pasquotank County. N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 9 p.m. Friday on Main Street near Shillington Road. When they arrived on scene, they found that 39-Year-Old Andrea Turner had been struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

History is filled with extinct occupations. Most of these jobs were accessible to people with the least formal education, from lamplighters to switchboard operators. (These are jobs that used to be common but no longer exist.) Today, about 40% of Americans 25 and older have a high school but no higher education except perhaps for […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

Man drowns at N.C. beach, officials urge caution post-storm

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore […]
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit....
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Old Boys#Americans#Digital
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
WNCT

Suspect arrested after two shot in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that injured two people last Friday. Officials said Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Man injured in third Kinston shooting since Sunday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNCT

Work to begin soon on Manteo bridge rehab

MANTEO, N.C. – Drivers will soon notice crews working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins. The project, awarded to the Freyssinet USA company...
MANTEO, NC
WNCT

Free at-home COVID-19 tests now easier to get

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use. An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Woman sentenced in Onslow County 2019 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a notice Wednesday of a suspect in a 2019 homicide in Onslow County where the suspect pled guilty. Lee said Saundra Wagner pled guilty on Tuesday to fatally stabbing James Pannoni back in 2019. She was sentenced to between 20-25 years in prison.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy