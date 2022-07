MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman, who was taken to a Miami hospital after being bitten in the leg by a shark in the Florida Keys, has been identified. According to a report by Florida Fish and Wildlife officials, Lindsay Bruns, 30, from the Dallas, Texas area, was bitten by the shark in the waters east of Sawyer Key, on the Gulf of Mexico side of Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO