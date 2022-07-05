Police investigating officer-involved shooting on 8th Ave S. in Great Falls

The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This morning, July 5th, at approximately 03:49 am, Great Falls Police responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of 8th Avenue South. The ensuing investigation resulted in an officer involved shooting involving a Great Falls police officer. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting. Police are currently looking for another party who was involved. Based on the information available, police do not believe there is a threat to the community. The 400 block of 8th Avenue South will be closed for an extended period. Please avoid this area if at all possible. No further information is being released at this time. Please keep all parties involved, including the officer and his family, in your thoughts.