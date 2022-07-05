ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
65-year-old man killed by burglar in Lincoln Heights

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Burglary turned homicide prompts investigation in Lincoln Heights 01:37

Authorities were investigating a burglary turned homicide in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood late Monday evening.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Griffin Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene the victim, reportedly a 65-year-old man, had after suffering some sort of blunt force trauma. They were first called to the scene by another occupants of one of the complex's units, who said they believed a burglary was in progress.

The assault occurred after the victim confronted the burglar, who was said to be wearing dark clothing and a mask that covered much of his face.

"The working theory right now is this was a burglary gone bad," said LAPD Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett. "We don't know exactly. We are talking to witnesses, talking to a family member who was inside the apartment with the victim."

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the man and his wife were both home at the time of the robbery. She was uninjured.

Investigators are hopeful that surveillance footage from the apartment complex could help them identify the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, roads in the surrounding area were blocked off for hours.

There was no additional information immediately available.

