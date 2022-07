The cost of real estate has climbed in recent years, with half of Americans considering housing affordability a major problem in a 2021 survey. Recent data from MoneyGeek reveals that this is not the case everywhere in the country, however. By analyzing price appreciation since 2019 and homeownership costs as a percentage of median income, MoneyGeek has found 20 growing US counties with populations larger than 250,000 where housing is still affordable.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO