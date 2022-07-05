LeMond Bicycles Names New CEO

Roberts & Ryan Investments rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to open today's trading day in honor of Independence Day. "We do debt, equity, and equity trading transactions for corporate money managers and we take a large portion of that and donate it back to support the veteran community that has done so much for our great country,” said Brian Rathjen, president of the company that is majority-owned by military service veterans. He also espoused the importance of training military members to succeed in the workplace at the end of their service. "These men and women are ready to go. And I think it just takes a little while to transition from the uniform to the civilian world."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO