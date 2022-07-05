ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LeMond Bicycles Names New CEO

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 2 days ago

LeMond Bicycles appointed Rick Adams as CEO. He replaces Dean Hendrickson, who will transition to CEO of LeMond Carbon. Adams joins Lemond Bicycles following 11 years at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, most recently...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Roberts & Ryan CEO Says Companies Are Missing A Big Opportunity If They're Not Hiring Veterans

Roberts & Ryan Investments rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to open today's trading day in honor of Independence Day. "We do debt, equity, and equity trading transactions for corporate money managers and we take a large portion of that and donate it back to support the veteran community that has done so much for our great country,” said Brian Rathjen, president of the company that is majority-owned by military service veterans. He also espoused the importance of training military members to succeed in the workplace at the end of their service. "These men and women are ready to go. And I think it just takes a little while to transition from the uniform to the civilian world."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

ADVA CEO Brian Protiva to step down, CTO Christoph Glingener appointed as successor

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Brian Protiva is to step down as CEO. After a transition period of several weeks, Protiva will assume the role of vice chairman of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (the holding company of Adtran and ADVA). Christoph Glingener will be appointed ADVA’s new CEO and will also continue as the company’s CTO. During Protiva’s 25-year tenure as chief executive officer, he successfully steered the company from a small start-up to an industry leader in metro WDM and Ethernet access devices. As ADVA is about to complete its business combination with Adtran, Protiva will support the further unification of the companies over the coming months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005829/en/ Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lemond
Fortune

CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrew Formica of the U.K.-based investment firm ​​Jupiter Fund Management is the latest top executive to join the Great Resignation, retiring after three years as CEO to hit the beach in time for Australia’s summer season.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemond Carbon#Usopc
The Associated Press

Bounteous Adds Renowned Digital Leader Brian Whipple and Seasoned CHRO Talent Holly Paul to Bounteous’ Board of Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, announces today that Brian Whipple and Holly Paul have joined the Bounteous Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005110/en/ Holly Paul (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Variety

LaPolt Law Promotes Five Attorneys to Partner

Click here to read the full article. LaPolt Law, the Los Angeles-based music and entertainment firm founded by Dina LaPolt in 2001, is elevating five of its attorneys to partner. The promotions, effective immediately, reflect their contributions to the firm, which specializes in intellectual property law, music law and public policy. The new partners — pictured above (back row, l-r) Kristin Wenning, Mariah Comer, Lindsay Arrington and (front row, l-r) Dominic Chaklos and Tom Dean, with LaPolt in front — have expertise in a range of issues, including brand partnerships, catalog sales, executive contracts, and projects in emerging media such as NFTs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Binance.US Names Former Acorns, PayPal Exec Jasmine Lee CFO

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US has named Jasmine Lee as chief financial officer (CFO), taking over for interim CFO Eric Segal, who was appointed last October after former CFO Joshua Sroge left the company. Lee is in charge of leading the Binance.US finance department and all aspects of financial operations, accounting, investor...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy