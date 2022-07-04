Yordan Alvarez brings the fireworks, caps biggest comeback of season as Astros walk it off again

HOUSTON (AP) — Long established as a star at the plate, Yordan Alvarez has been showing flashes of brilliance on defense this season, too. Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night. The Astros also got homers from Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz as they extended their winning streak to a major league-best eight games. Houston trailed 4-3 entering the fifth inning before Peña homered off Zack Greinke (2-5) to tie it. Bregman’s two-run shot later in the fifth put the Astros ahead 6-4.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO