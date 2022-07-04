ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yordan Alvarez brings the fireworks, caps biggest comeback of season as Astros walk it off again

fanrecap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Comebacks are not a hallmark of this Astros club. Clutch hitting is often absent and its league...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Alvarez makes big throw, hits 25th homer, Astros top Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Long established as a star at the plate, Yordan Alvarez has been showing flashes of brilliance on defense this season, too. Alvarez threw out Hunter Dozier at the plate from just short of the warning track in left field to preserve a two-run, eighth-inning lead, then hit his 25th homer as the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night. The Astros also got homers from Jeremy Peña, Alex Bregman and Aledmys Díaz as they extended their winning streak to a major league-best eight games. Houston trailed 4-3 entering the fifth inning before Peña homered off Zack Greinke (2-5) to tie it. Bregman’s two-run shot later in the fifth put the Astros ahead 6-4.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros versus Royals Monday

The Houston Astros did not list Martin Maldonado in their lineup for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Maldonado will catch a breather Monday while Korey Lee makes the first start of his career and bats ninth. Maldonado has made 198 plate appearances this season and has 7 homers,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Conner Capel sitting Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Conner Capel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Capel out of the order against Atlanta's southpaw. Brendan Donovan is rolling over to right field in place of Capel and hitting eighth while Juan Yepez shifts to left and hits fifth. Albert Pujols is replacing Capel in the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy