Wet, hot, American summer in North Idaho

KELLOGG— The joke about the weather in Northern Idaho goes, “wait around five minutes, and it will change.”. Locals taking part in Fourth of July Events this weekend witnessed it for themselves as the weekend had sunny days one moment, and torrential rain the next. Shoshone County...
The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'severe thunderstorm watch' for 12 counties in Colorado, as hail and heavy rain are expected to pass through the state. The warning is active through 9 PM on Wednesday. The areas highlighted in yellow on the map below are included in the...
A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GLASGOW, Mont. - A flood watch is in effect for many parts of northeastern Montana. The National Weather Service reports thunderstorms with heavy rain could bring flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations. Urban areas with poor drainage and low-water crossings may see flooding. The watch is...
Hope y'all had a great 4th of July! It's the middle of Summer and tis' the season for visiting Idaho's beautiful lakes and spending time on the lakes with our friends and families — I've been curious, which lakes in Idaho are the deepest? Have you been to any of these lakes, or maybe even all of them?
Living in Idaho in 2022 gives one plenty to worry about. Traffic. Rising gas prices and rent. Which vendor in downtown Boise has the best street hotdogs. It can be a lot. Making matters worse? Feral beasts are on the lookout for a nice tasty treat. Your tasty treats, to be exact.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
Glacier National Park officials have announced that the full opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will occur “no earlier than” July 13, portending the latest date on record that the 50-mile long alpine thoroughfare has opened over the Continental Divide at Logan Pass in its 90-year history. In 1933,...
I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.
First, how do you measure rudeness? With a yardstick? I believe most of these online rankings are just eye candy. You click on to see if your hometown made the list, and then you also see the advertising. The ultimate point. The site then receives numerous views and the advertiser issues a check.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
POCATELLO — A prehistoric crustacean that roamed the seas almost 250 million years ago now bears the name of an Idaho State University paleontologist.
Recently, Christopher P. A. Smith, Ph.D. candidate from the University of Burgundy in Dijon, France and his co-authors published their findings on a fossilized lobster that was found in what is now Bear Lake County in Southeastern Idaho. In the course of their research, they found the lobster was a new species and gave it the name Pemphix krumenackeri. The name...
While public attention in southern Idaho is focused on proposed wind power, the construction of a solar farm is gangbusters. I passed the construction site in southern Twin Falls County on a recent morning and it was clear the promised construction jobs had materialized, however. The small army of builders is obviously temporary.
This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
Do you know that every year a small town in Idaho is the center of the financial and media universe? The city is in a remote yet famous part of the state that attracts the titans of finance, media, tech, government, and sports year after year. Is the Gem State really a magnet for folks who control movie studies, currency, AI, and sectors that are too abstract to list here?
SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
Sweetwater County- Sierra Sorenson is the youngest Miss Wyoming for American Strong since 1930, and the first-ever Miss Wyoming for American Strong from Sweetwater County. She won this title on June 25, 2022. Now she will be competing at the nationals in Las Vegas From August 12 to August 21, 2022.
