Wet, hot, American summer in North Idaho

I know I’ve said and written this countless times, but nothing gets me more wound up than a good conspiracy theory. I know that some of them are absolutely and utterly ridiculous but that’s what makes them that much more fun. There are a few conspiracy theories that even I find ridiculous (more on that later) and thanks to USDirect.com, we can see exactly which states are looking up those ridiculous theories.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO