Public Health

Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S.

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubvariants of the Omicron strain and an uptick in summer travel and gatherings is fueling...

Arthur Fritog
2d ago

So the question is : do the RULERS shut down America until after the Elections; or does our Coward in Chief get us into a war with Russia make it first?

Alexis Horan
2d ago

already had omicron and let me tell you it's just a cold I had worse colds before time to move on people

JimmyLegs
1d ago

Stop! I just had it and slept for an entire day. Best rest I had in months. Then the second day I worked from home. Second time around for me.

