Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S.

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO