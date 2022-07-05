City Commission to vote tonight on plan to allocate $550,000 for violence prevention programs in Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Lynn Ward Gray was appointed by the Battle Creek City Commission on Tuesday night to serve as the next at-large commissioner. Gray will serve until the November election. She received six votes from the commission, enough to receive the appointment. Candidate Kelli Grenfell received...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is considering decreasing the penalties for public urination, littering and other violations, by changing them from misdemeanors to civil infractions. The Kalamazoo City Commission on Tuesday, July 5, accepted the recommendation from the city attorney’s office on first reading to change six violations...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It should be no surprise that the death rate has spiked in Kalamazoo County in the last two years, but COVID-19 wasn’t the only big killer. County Medical Examiner Joyce deJong D.O. says there was also a spike in homicides, which she says have increased from 19 to 35 since the pandemic began, an increase of over 80%. deJong speculates the rise can be explained by the social upheaval that took place during the pandemic.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is considering the idea of a cannabis chamber to promote social equity in the city’s marijuana businesses. The plan was presented by the Community Planning and Economic Development at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Marijuana businesses in the city would buy into the chamber in exchange for resources to help them fill the social equity requirements of their license, in addition to having input on what the cannabis industry looks like in Kalamazoo. The money raised from the chamber would fund social equity initiatives from the city.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Streets on Kalamazoo's northside are covered in bulk trash-- leaving many residents frustrated and grossed out. The junk piles up for days at a time, residents said. "It causes rodents and all kinds of things and then it's not safe for the children either to be...
KALAMAZOO, MI — In an effort to reduce blight, provide a community gathering spot and support fledgling entrepreneurs, the Eastside Neighborhood Association is converting a long vacant property. Pat Taylor, executive director of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, told the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive that the association acquired the property, at 1802...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Protestors are calling for Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to resign a week after Becker announced his intention to enforce Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion procedures. Several local members of the nationwide Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) rallied outside the Kent County Courthouse Tuesday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One of Kalamazoo’s fastest growing industries is the production and sale of marijuana, as it is in many Michigan towns. This afternoon, Kalamazoo City Commissioners will discuss plans to update their regulations, create a Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, and look for ways to bring more minorities into the business.
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -A bill that would honor a slain law enforcement officer from Kalamazoo County is awaiting the signature of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. House Bill 5720 designates a portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County as the Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway. Sergeant Proxmire, of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, died August 15, 2021 after being struck by a bullet while involved in a vehicle pursuit the previous evening. He was 39-years-old and was survived by his wife Roanna, and his four children.
People experiencing mental health crises will have a new option for care next year. A facility offering immediate mental health care services is expected to open in downtown Kalamazoo in 2023. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo (ISK) plans to build a 24-hour Behavioral Health Urgent Care and Access Center after the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Democrats will square off Aug. 2 to represent their party in the November election for the new 82nd State House District. The three Democrats competing in the Aug. 2 primary are Salim Mohammed Al-Shatel, Kristian Grant and Robert Womack. The winner will go on to face one of two Republicans, William Alexander or Ryan Malinoski, also vying that day for their party’s nomination.
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into a Kalamazoo nonprofit, which had begun fundraising under actor LeVar Burton’s name without the knowledge of the actor. The charity, affiliated with Broncos Kitchen Foundation, was originally called “The LeVar...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After four months of construction, a nature-themed playground will soon be open to children. City officials are getting set to hold a grand opening ceremony for the Children’s Nature Playscape on Friday, July 15 at Bronson Park. Organizers say the playground’s opening will...
On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Broncos Kitchen Foundation, a hunger relief charity that serves free dinners to those in need in Kalamazoo, is coming under fire from a famous actor and activist it is trying to honor. Broncos Kitchen Foundation established the LeVar Burton Library in June. According to...
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A portion of U.S. 131 in Allegan County had to be shutdown Sunday evening while police negotiated with a man who was in the roadway. Just after 7:00 p.m. deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to a call for a subject on the highway on U.S. 131 near the 50 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.
