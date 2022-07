Crypto winter 2022 is rough…but let’s look at the bigger picture here. This isn’t the first crypto winter to happen to the market and this isn’t the first time Bitcoin (BTC) has free fell, in actuality, the previous crypto winters are what created more money for everyone. Ethereum (ETH) for example was made during a down cycle and is one of the best cryptocurrencies of all time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO