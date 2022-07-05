Delta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi donates to Williamsburg Recreation Youth Summit
By Submitted News
The Post and Courier
2 days ago
Delta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi serves Williamsburg County and Lower Florence County. Their service area comprises several young people who are eager for an opportunity. Recreation is an area that the youth excel in and...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former students and friends of an embattled Charleston County School District principal gathered Wednesday afternoon to show their support for her. Carolyn Anderson is the principal of Septima P Clark Academy who was placed on administrative leave just days after she was promoted to the position in late April.
Georgetown VFW Post 6444 and its Auxiliary will hold a Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Post Social Hall. BBQ Pork Sandwiches with chips and soda available for $8. For information, to volunteer or donate to the yard sale (please no clothes or furniture) contact Carol Relinger at 843-546-5706.
A June 24 letter writer wrote this about Mount Pleasant: “There is no cultural center for the enrichment of the soul in the form of concerts, performances or art events.”. Mount Pleasant is South Carolina’s fourth largest city with a population of almost 100,000 that enjoys higher than average income and education levels.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The James E Clyburn Research and Scholarship Foundation is providing free deliveries of Harvest Hope food bank boxes to Santee residents. The food giveaway has been in place for over 10 years serving residents in Santee and the surrounding communities. “There is a need in...
ANDERSON, S.C. — Three Georgetown and one Pawleys Island students were named to the dean's list at Anderson University for the 2022 spring semester. Joshua Baker, Sydney Davis and Anna Dunn, all of Georgetown, and Catherine Drosieko of Pawleys Island were included in the honor. In order to be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
SUMTER, South Carolina – Independence Day celebrations started early for hundreds of military members and their families who attended the Freedom Bash at Shaw Air Force Base on June 25. Department of Defense (DoD) cardholders and their guests were treated to live music from Ryan Hurd, Candace LaRae, and...
Ernest Gass had grown up around basketball his whole life. He’d been a standout player at Lakewood High School, just outside of Sumter, and gone on to play college hoops at Charleston Southern University. Gass had always wanted to start a small business around something he was passionate about...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is getting ready for the brand new school year with a teacher job fair. With approximately 37,000 students, BCSD is the fourth-largest school district in South Carolina. Working Wednesdays is highlighting all open positions with BCSD. They include instructional assistants, bus...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For parents like Amanda Motsinger, packing a school lunch takes a lot of time and money. Now that the Horry County free school meal waiver expired, she says she isn’t looking forward to the school year ahead. “It’s a big headache to have to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Councilman Kylon Middleton of District 6 is planning to hold a Town Hall discussion on Tuesday, July 19. The quarterly-held even is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Bees Ferry Library, 3035 Sanders Road. The meeting is expected to cover flood insurance...
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Board of Zoning Appeals voted July 6 to finalize adoption of Liberty Steel's appeal of a February determination by a former city zoning administrator that could have shut down the company's Georgetown mill. That vote leaves the city of Georgetown 30 days from the mailing...
FLORENCE, S.C. – Zach Kirby has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Florence. In his position as CEO, Kirby oversees all day-to-day operations, as well as patient care and quality, at the 88-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 900 East Cheves Street. He assumed the position on June 6, 2022.
“F” is for Florence (Florence County; 2020 population 38,525). In the 1850s Florence emerged around the intersection of three railroads: the Wilmington and Manchester, the Northeastern, and the Cheraw and Darlington. William W. Harllee, president of the Wilmington and Manchester named the town in honor of his daughter. The town was incorporated in 1871 and by the late nineteenth century had seen substantial growth. The railroads remained the backbone of the economy, and cotton was gradually replaced by bright leaf tobacco as the major cash crop of the region. During the second half of the twentieth century, new business emerged to take the place of declining railroads. In 1966 the city earned All-American status. From its origins as a railroad crossroads, Florence had grown into a regional center of business and industry, education, and health care.
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City officials announced several leadership changes effective with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. William A. Hall officially takes over as the city administrator after getting unanimous approval from the city council in March. He joined the city’s finance department in 2008 and became the […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now accepting its second round of applications for infrastructure projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA provides funds for communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county received nearly $70 million total in ARPA funds and will use...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some summer meal locations for Horry County students will be temporarily closed this week. The 2022 Summer Break Café program offers free summer meals to children 18 and under. Meals that are served must be eaten on the school site in the café dining area.
In what some consider to be a transformative measure for local detention centers, on June 27, the Berkeley County Council voted to allow a state grant to offer healthcare for inmates who are repeatedly arrested because they lack something a jail cell can't offer — proper treatment. The initiative...
When tobacco was still the king of crops in Horry County, barns where the golden leaf was toasted became a center of activity for many farm families. “The old, tall tobacco barn on our farm was our playpen, crib, playground recreation room, courting parlor, psychiatric couch, country club, auditorim, gymnasium, park, cafeteria, zoo and sweat box,” wrote Lou Floy Milligan in the 1983 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
DENT, Shamricka L., 36, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. LINHART, Ethan Tyee, 23, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. MAZYCK, Eva, 84, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals. MIDDLETON, Doris E., 93, of Charleston died Monday....
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Myrtle Beach police officers now the highest paid in the state, smaller agencies are working to retain the officers they have now, as well as recruit more. Recruiting police officers has been an issue nationwide, but for smaller departments that don’t have the funding Myrtle Beach does, they say […]
