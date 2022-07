Update: Police confirmed a seventh victim died Tuesday. Read the latest on the investigation here. At least seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO