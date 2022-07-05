ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recent Mock Trade Has Chiefs Acquiring Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs' roster has filled out quite nicely over the course of the 2022 offseason, but there's still one flaw that has existed for a while now and still has yet to be entirely patched up: defensive end.

While defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit was able to generate pressure at a decent rate last season, it couldn't finish the job by way of sacks. The Chiefs' defense ranked 29th in the NFL in that department last season, and that glaring inability to bring down opposing quarterbacks became a front-and-center focal point for the world to watch get exposed in both the Divisional Round and AFC Championship playoff games at the end of the 2021 campaign. Heading into the offseason, general manager Brett Veach was tasked with rebuilding a unit that desperately needed an injection of talent.

Although Veach did hold up his end of the bargain, he only did so partially. The Chiefs lost defensive end Melvin Ingram to the free agent market and replaced his roster spot with first-round pick George Karlaftis from Purdue. Frank Clark was retained after the team restructured his contract, making it to where Kansas City invested minimally in him compared to what it would've cost to cut him outright. Still, even after bringing Clark back and adding Karlaftis into the fold, more work likely needs to be done in order to make the Chiefs' front four a formidable unit from a pass-rushing standpoint.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report came up with a list of hypothetical trade ideas that would "transform the league" this season. Of the five packages, one of them featured the Chiefs shipping a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end/linebacker Robert Quinn. Here's a bit of what Kristopher Knox wrote as far as the reasoning is concerned:

If Quinn is eager to leave Chicago, the rebuilding Bears would be wise to get something valuable in return and make the move. They already dealt Khalil Mack this offseason, so it's not as if they're averse to moving top players.

The problem is that Quinn has a base salary of $12.8 million in 2022 and $12.7 million in dead money remaining on his contract. The Chiefs, who have $11 million in cap space, would have to clear some room to absorb Quinn's salary.This could be done by signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a contract extension before the July 15 franchise-tag deadline.

In this hypothetical deal, Kansas City would get another proven playmaker for its front seven, while Chicago would get future draft chips with which to aid its ongoing rebuild.

This is far from the first time that Quinn's name has been thrown around in trade-related discussions, and it surely won't be the last. He's a quality pass-rushing threat at a premier position and if he's even remotely close to being available for contending teams, it makes total sense for one (or more) to pursue him. After all, he did amass a whopping 18.5 sacks last year and also notched 11.5 in 2019. 2020 season aside, Quinn has been a legitimate weapon for defenses in recent years. He'd instantly improve the Chiefs' pass rush at a mostly reasonable cost and has cap hits under $20M in both 2023 and 2024 as well.

On the other hand, Quinn is not an 18.5-sack player on a yearly basis. Prior to 2019, the last time he'd reached 10 or more was 2014. At age 32, it reasons to wonder how much the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro has left in the tank. Veach overhauled the Chiefs' roster in an effort to add a lot of youth into the fold, and trading draft capital for Quinn would be doing the opposite of that. The juice very well could be worth the squeeze, but it's something to consider nonetheless.

In regards to compensation, Kansas City has a near-surplus of projected picks to work with in the 2023 NFL Draft. Losing a pair of them — especially given that this scenario calls for one of them to be a Day Three selection — wouldn't be the end of the world if it secured a multi-year starter. With this being all but certainly Clark's final year as a Chief at his current price point, replacing him with a somewhat more affordable (compared to Clark's original contract) option could be an avenue for both short and long-term improvement. Will the Chiefs end up actually pulling the trigger on a Quinn trade with the Bears? Only time will tell.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Brady or Allen? Ranking the top 10 NFL QBs

Between all the jaw-dropping trades and mammoth contracts handed out, the NFL offseason has been filled with intrigue. But with a new season only a couple of months away, it's time to look ahead. On Tuesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did just that, ranking his top-10 signal-callers heading into the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Pro Bowler#Playoff Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Divisional Round#Afc Championship#Bleacher Report
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Insider Explains Why Sammy Watkins Has An Advantage

Conventional football wisdom dictates that the Green Bay Packers are doomed after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Without him, who will field balls from reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers?. However, the Packers have a chance to win as long as Rodgers is under center. Besides, it’s not like...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
E! News

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' parents are sharing more details about his death. Seven months after the NFL star was found unresponsive in his Roswell, Ga. home, his parents, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith, revealed that his death was caused by cardiac arrest from a seizure disorder. "Cardiac arrest, you know, is...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Boston

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE when he died

BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday.The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks' Announcement

On Tuesday afternoon, Jody Allen, Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust issued a strong statement. In the statement, she made it clear that she won't be selling either team any time soon. "As we've stated before, neither of the team is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," the statement read.
SEATTLE, WA
Patriot Country

AFC East Offseason Grades: Patriots Progress or Plummet?

FOXBORO — Following their 7-9 finish to the 2020 NFL Season, the New England Patriots entered the 2021 season with a clear intent to return to their winning ways. With rookie Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, the Patriots began the season 2–4. However, they won eight of their next 11 games and finished with a 10–7 record to secure a wild card berth. In their first wild card appearance under head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots were defeated 47-17 by their division-rival Buffalo Bills.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
957
Followers
718
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy