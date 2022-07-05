ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

By Lisa Cupido
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.

July 1

“The Social Network”

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine:” Seasons 1-7

“We Have Always Lived in the Castle”

July 6

“Brick Mansions”

July 7

“Home Again”

“Midnight Sun”

July 11

“The Strangers: Prey at Night”

July 14

“The Brave”

July 15

“Radium Girls”

July 19

“Annabelle: Creation”

July 21

“Chicago Med:” Seasons 1-5

July 23

“Django Unchained”

July 25

“Banana Split”

July 31

“21”

“30 Rock:” Seasons 1-7

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Forrest Gump”

“Friday the 13th”

“The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”

“Lean on Me”

“Little Women”

“Love Actually”

“My Girl”

“Poms”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”

“You’ve Got Mail”

