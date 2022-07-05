ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: Scott Stricklin's Power 2 prediction comes true

By Zach Abolverdi about 6 hours
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. (Photo by Tim Casey/UAA Communications)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

With Southern California and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024, the Power Five era has ended. The move cements the college football landscape as a Power Two with a pair of leagues dominating the sport, just as Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin predicted.

In early May, Stricklin joined ESPN Gainesville to discuss where he saw conference expansion heading.

“It’s going to change from the standpoint that it’s an open market,” Stricklin said. “Look at all markets. Typically in markets, if you study business or economics, the bigger brands become more and more dominant. If you look at college athletics, the SEC is one of the biggest brands.

“Right now, we have a Power Five. In a few years, it may be a Power Two. Not to say those other leagues won’t exist. But just like the Big East was a major Power Six football league. Then there’s some realignment and they don’t have football anymore.”

Stricklin also predicted which conference he thought could sustain longevity with the SEC, which will add Oklahoma and Texas in 2025.

“My guess is the SEC will continue to get strong. My guess is the Big Ten will also remain strong,” Stricklin said. “The other leagues will still be viable, but I think the economics are going to put the Big Ten and the SEC on a different level than a lot of the other leagues. You can just further stratification in that way.”

The Big Ten tapping into the Los Angeles market will indeed put that league on a different level. Stricklin spoke to ESPN following the move by USC and UCLA.

“The SEC and the Big Ten have separated themselves from an overall property standpoint,” Stricklin said. “As we saw with Texas and Oklahoma a year ago, it’s not surprising that other schools would want to be a part of one of those two leagues.”

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Gators Twitter updates

  • Early fireworks for the Gators as Searcy announces his pledge:

