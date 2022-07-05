(Photos of Josh Whyle, Jake Haener and Rashee Rice by Getty Images; graphic by Marina Puhalj/On3)

Over the past two weeks, On3 has identified lesser-hyped prospects with strong NFL draft grades from each of the Power 5 conferences. (We detailed six players from the SEC, five from the Big 12, six from the Big Ten, five from the ACC and five from the Pac-12.) Now, let’s move outside the Power 5.

Here are 10 non-Power 5 offensive players with strong NFL draft grades. Wednesday, we’ll share some defensive guys. The players are listed alphabetically.

Shepherd QB Tyson Bagent

The buzz: In his past two seasons at Shepherd, a Division II program in Shepherdstown, W.Va., about 70 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., Tyson Bagent has thrown for 9,349 yards and 89 touchdowns. Last season, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the most valuable player in Division II. He entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason but chose to return to Shepherd. One of the NFL scouting services has Bagent (6 feet 3, 215 pounds) with a fifth-round preseason draft grade.

UC Davis TE McCallan Castles

The buzz: McCallan Castles, a former four-star recruit who began his career at California, had 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season for UC Davis, an FCS program. Former Boise State and Colorado coach Dan Hawkins is the UC Davis coach. At least some scouts view Castles (6-5, 245) as a potential Day 2 draft pick.

Charlotte WR Grant DuBose

The buzz: Grant DuBose, a transfer from Division II Miles College in Montgomery, Ala., had a team-high 62 catches for 892 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, his first season at Charlotte. Scout feedback gathered by On3 on Dubose (6-3, 200) has been in the early- to mid-Day 3 range.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener

The buzz: Led by Jake Haener, Fresno State improved from 4-8 in 2019 and 3-3 in 2020 to 10-3 last season. Haener, who began his career at Washington, ranked ninth nationally last season with 4,096 passing yards and 11th with 33 passing touchdowns. He became the third quarterback in Fresno history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season, joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr and 2002 Houston Texans No. 1 overall draft pick David Carr. One of the NFL scouting services has Haener (6-1, 210) with a fourth-round draft grade.

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

The buzz: In his first season at Old Dominion, Zack Kuntz ranked second nationally among tight ends with 73 catches. The only tight end with more was Arizona Cardinals second-round draft pick Trey McBride of Colorado State. Kuntz, a Penn State transfer, was the No. 4 tight end and the No. 120 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus 2018 recruiting class rankings. Scouts view Kuntz (6-8, 245) as a potential Day 2 draft pick.

North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch

The buzz: North Dakota State could have a player selected in the top four rounds for a third consecutive year. Cody Mauch, an FCS All-American left tackle, is one of the better draft prospects among senior offensive tackles. Both NFL scouting services gave Mauch (6-6, 303) fourth-round preseason grades.

Appalachian State RB Camerun Peoples

The buzz: Appalachian State has one of the nation’s best running back tandems with Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples. The duo combined for 2,052 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Peoples ran for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021 after rushing for 1,124 yards and 12 TDs in 2020. At least some scouts view Peoples (6-2, 225) as a Day 2 talent.

Tulsa RB Deneric Prince

The buzz: Peoples isn’t the only Group of 5 running back with a shot at going in the first three or four rounds of the draft. Deneric Prince, who began his career at Texas A&M, is another. Despite ranking third on Tulsa in rushing last season with 524 yards, one of the NFL scouting services gave Prince a third-round preseason grade. Prince (6-0, 215) rushed for 470 yards and four touchdowns in his first season at Tulsa in 2020.

SMU WR Rashee Rice

The buzz: SMU has had wide receivers taken in three of the past five NFL drafts, including 2018 Denver Broncos second-round pick Courtland Sutton and 2022 San Francisco 49ers third-round selection Danny Gray. Rashee Rice is in line to be the next one. Even with Gray and Tennessee Titans rookie Reggie Roberson on the roster, Rice (6-3, 205) last season led the Mustangs with 64 catches and tied for the team lead with nine touchdown catches. Feedback on Rice has been in the third-round range.

Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle

The buzz: Cincinnati has two tight ends with draftable grades – Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor. While Taylor is viewed as more of a late-round prospect, Whyle enters the season with grades in the third- to fourth-round range. Whyle (6-6, 245) has 12 touchdown catches in the past two seasons. He led the Bearcats with 353 receiving yards and six receiving TDs in 2020.