2022 SEC Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season kicks off in less than 60 days and oddsmakers in Las Vegas are updating their projected win totals for every FBS program. Oddsmakers are high on the SEC thus far, currently predicting that three-quarters of the conference will finish above .500.

Since the win totals were last updated, two programs have seen some movement.

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved from 10.5 wins to 11.5 wins. The Tide will be favorites to win all their non-conference games (Utah State, Texas, ULM, Austin Peay), however, all eyes are on their Oct. 8 date versus Texas A&M. Also of note, Nick Saban faces new SEC foe Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge.

The win total for the Arkansas Razorbacks has also moved, down from 7.5 games to 6.5 games. Arkansas welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week One before an interesting cross-over matchup versus South Carolina. They get Alabama and Texas A&M early in the season before facing BYU, Liberty, LSU and Ole Miss in the back half of the year.

The Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning national champs, sit at 10.5 wins, two games ahead of Kentucky and Texas A&M. Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee are all on the brink with 7.5 wins.

Check out the full slate of Las Vegas win total projections.

SEC Las Vegas win totals

Alabama 11.5

Georgia 10.5

Kentucky 8.5

Texas A&M 8.5

Florida 7.5

LSU 7.5

Ole Miss 7.5

7.5

Arkansas 6.5

Mississippi State 6.5

Auburn 5.5

South Carolina 5.5

Missouri 5.5

Vanderbilt 2.5

Odds updated on July 3, 2022, courtesy of Vegas Insider.

Bama, Ole Miss, South Carolina add top-five transfer classes

It’s obvious some schools are adapting well to the shifting landscape of the NCAA transfer portal era. The SEC boasts three of the top-five teams that won the offseason with portal moves – Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide kept it short and sweet in their transfer portal ventures this offseason, though their class boasts five strong players coming into the program. Highlighted by RB Jahmyr Gibbs, CB Eli Ricks and WR Jermaine Burton, the class also has wide receiver Tyler Harrell (Louisville) and offensive tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt).

Ole Miss and South Carolina won two of the biggest transfer quarterback battles by landing USC’s Jaxson Dart and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.