ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 SEC Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ijroe_0gVC7YXK00
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 college football season kicks off in less than 60 days and oddsmakers in Las Vegas are updating their projected win totals for every FBS program. Oddsmakers are high on the SEC thus far, currently predicting that three-quarters of the conference will finish above .500.

Since the win totals were last updated, two programs have seen some movement.

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved from 10.5 wins to 11.5 wins. The Tide will be favorites to win all their non-conference games (Utah State, Texas, ULM, Austin Peay), however, all eyes are on their Oct. 8 date versus Texas A&M. Also of note, Nick Saban faces new SEC foe Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge.

The win total for the Arkansas Razorbacks has also moved, down from 7.5 games to 6.5 games. Arkansas welcomes the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week One before an interesting cross-over matchup versus South Carolina. They get Alabama and Texas A&M early in the season before facing BYU, Liberty, LSU and Ole Miss in the back half of the year.

The Georgia Bulldogs, the reigning national champs, sit at 10.5 wins, two games ahead of Kentucky and Texas A&M. Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee are all on the brink with 7.5 wins.

Check out the full slate of Las Vegas win total projections.

SEC Las Vegas win totals

Alabama 11.5

Georgia 10.5

Kentucky 8.5

Texas A&M 8.5

Florida 7.5

LSU 7.5

Ole Miss 7.5

7.5

Arkansas 6.5

Mississippi State 6.5

Auburn 5.5

South Carolina 5.5

Missouri 5.5

Vanderbilt 2.5

Odds updated on July 3, 2022, courtesy of Vegas Insider.

Bama, Ole Miss, South Carolina add top-five transfer classes

It’s obvious some schools are adapting well to the shifting landscape of the NCAA transfer portal era. The SEC boasts three of the top-five teams that won the offseason with portal moves – Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide kept it short and sweet in their transfer portal ventures this offseason, though their class boasts five strong players coming into the program. Highlighted by RB Jahmyr Gibbs, CB Eli Ricks and WR Jermaine Burton, the class also has wide receiver Tyler Harrell (Louisville) and offensive tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt).

Ole Miss and South Carolina won two of the biggest transfer quarterback battles by landing USC’s Jaxson Dart and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Sanders is not “a typical transfer”

The Arkansas defense is expected to be an asset to a projected great season in 2022, led by the return of safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool. Lost in the hype surrounding Catalon and Pool, is a key addition from the transfer portal that could easily turn into one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in hopes to prove just how great of an athlete he is without being shadowed by fellow linebackers Dallas Turner and Will Anderson. He was severely limited at linebacker during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, only recording...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sec Football#American Football#Sec#Fbs#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Ulm#Texas A M#The Lsu Tigers#The Arkansas Razorbacks#Lsu#The Georgia Bulldogs#Auburn 5 5#Vand
The Spun

6 More Pac-12 Schools Could Reportedly Be On The Move

There could be some more schools changing conferences in the near future. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is looking to add up to six Pac-12 schools after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are the main targets...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

2022 Heisman Trophy: Las Vegas releases update odds

C.J. Stroud – Ohio State: +200. Stroud is preparing to build on a phenomenal redshirt freshman season in Columbus. He finished Top 5 in the nation in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and QBR. His elite numbers along with Ohio State’s projected record will have him firmly in the mix all throughout the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

5-star Jonathan Echols reveals why he committed to Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers landed themselves a versatile recruit in edge rusher Jonathan Echols, who plans to play tight end in college football in 2024. That’s right. Edge rusher to tight end. The 6-4, 230-pound five-star recruit is Tennessee’s first commitment for the 2024 class, though it certainly wasn’t an easy one for the Vols. They had to fight off other top programs, who were looking to bring Echols in as a linebacker or defensive end. The two-way high school star spoke about why he chose Tennessee, per 247 Sports.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy