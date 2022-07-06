ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

6-year-old drowns at the same rental house that 4-year-old drowned in 2014 in La Marque, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

A 6-year-old is dead after drowning during a large 4th of July gathering at a rental house in La Marque, police said.

The tragedy happened at about 6:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Volney.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the boy unconscious and attempted to treat him. He was rushed to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, where police said he died.

Police said a large party was being hosted that evening at the rental house, which has a pool.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the boy who died was Joseph Boyd, who turned 6 years old in June.

Police are trying to determine what led to the boy's drowning and who - if anyone - was watching over the pool when Boyd went under the water.

It is unclear how long the boy had been underwater before anyone noticed, Lt. Forrest Gandy said.

While the criminal investigation division of the La Marque Police Department is looking into the matter, it doesn't mean that police believe a crime took place. Anytime a child dies before they are supposed to, we are going to investigate, Gandy said.

Police confirmed that the house is a known party spot within the city and has been a hot spot for noise and disturbance complaints for years.

Police are also trying to determine if, given the size of the gathering and the fact that the house was rented out for a party, the city's ordinances regulating mass gatherings were followed.

Gandy confirmed that such an event would typically require a permit, but no permit exists for the event over the holiday.

In addition to permits, such events may be subject to rules that require law enforcement or first responders to be at the location.

Joshua Pritchett, the city's public relations officer, confirmed that the city does not have a short-term rental ordinance.

The drowning isn't the first involving a young child at that house during a party.

In 2014, a 4-year-old girl drowned while attending a birthday party at the house.

Court records show the girl's family sued the house owner claiming negligence in drowning.

A jury found the homeowner was not negligent or at fault.

County property records show that the house owner is the same person who owned the property when the 2014 drowning occurred.

An investigation is underway but police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact Lt. Gandy at 409-938-9235.

Comments / 9

Ella Washington
2d ago

parents need to watch there kids, get off the cellphone and the beer, wine and weed and watch there own children. so said.

Reply(1)
15
Anita Vallier
1d ago

what? now something is not right. you have to pay attention to your kids and the other thing is why so many people have to be at this party that no one can see who's in the pool in danger.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
La Marque, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texas City, TX
City
Galveston, TX
City
La Marque, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston County, TX
Accidents
fox26houston.com

Man charged with murder in deadly Houston shooting in February

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was shot in the head in a parking lot earlier this year, authorities say. According to Houston police, Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 39-year-old Codie Girouard.
HOUSTON, TX
People

5-Year-Old Girl 'Full of Love and Laughter' Shot to Death in Houston Drive-By Shooting

Authorities are searching for the alleged gunmen responsible for the deadly drive-by shooting of a 5-year-old girl at a Houston intersection. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said at a press conference that a vehicle driven by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drowning#Crime#Accident#Mainland Medical Center
fox26houston.com

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theleadernews.com

Man shot by police near local shopping center

A man who was shot by a police officer during an alleged fight at a shopping center last week near Independence Heights has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Phillip Rogers, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer, disarming...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy