2022 ACC Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

Photo by John Byrum/Getty Images

The folks over at Vegas Insider posted their regular season over/under win totals for the upcoming 2022 season for all 14 ACC teams. Now, the team at the top won’t surprise many, though they did have a “down” year by their standards in 2021. But the rest aren’t quite as predictable, with a few traditional powers opening a bit lower than you’d expect.

Anyway, here are the 14 ACC teams and their over/under win totals, ranked from most to least in each division:

Atlantic

The Atlantic is certainly the stronger of the two divisions and has been for the last decade or so. Florida State and Clemson represent the only national championships from the conference in the last 20 years, with the Tigers having a stranglehold on the division for most of the last decade. Wake Forest unseated Dabo Swinney’s club last season, but prior to 2021, Clemson qualified for and won six straight ACC title games — including 2021, when independent powerhouse Notre Dame was allowed into the conference for the season due to COVID.

In fact, aside from Pittsburgh’s triumph over Wake Forest last fall, the Atlantic division won 10 straight ACC Championships — all between Clemson and Florida State. The Tigers are favorites to reclaim the throne while FSU hasn’t been able to string together two solid seasons or keep a head coach in the last several seasons. Still, overall, with Clemson and this current Wake Forest team –which got its star QB back — the division is pretty competent.

Coastal

The Coastal division has to be the worst division in power conference football heading into to 2022. Duke and Georgia Tech are barely projected to take care of business against FCS opponents and the extra half-game their projected to win is because one of the two has to beat the other. Even at the top, Miami was solid last year, but it’s been years since they finished with a truly great season. Plus, 8.5 wins isn’t even that much, especially for a projected divisional champ.

People seem to like Pittsburgh and they did nab a high-ranked QB in the Transfer Portal in Kedon Slovis. But losing Kenny Pickett and star wideout Jordan Addison makes it tough replicate their 2021 success. Virginia Tech is a traditional power in this conference, but they’re in turmoil. North Carolina also lost its star QB to the NFL, while Virginia should be fine again in 2022. Just not a ton to get excited about.