Report: Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with advanced CTE following death at 33

More details are coming out about the death of Demaryius Thomas. He passed away in December at 33, and it turns out the former Denver Broncos star had CTE.

Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) on Tuesday, nearly seven months after his death, according to The New York Times. The Times also reported family members noticed some signs of CTE late in Thomas’ live, including memory loss, paranoia and isolation.

Thomas also dealt with seizures over the last few years of his life and although the official cause of death hasn’t been declared, The Times reported doctors said he could have died from a seizure.

After Thomas’ death, his family confirmed his bouts with seizures and believed that’s what happened.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the AP. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

Thomas played 10 years in the NFL, largely with the Broncos before wrapping up his career with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets in 2019. He was a four-time Pro-Bowler and a two-time All-Pro at the peak of his career, which included a Super Bowl 50 victory with Peyton Manning under center. Thomas officially announced his retirement from football in June 2021, just six months before his death.

The former Georgia Tech star’s best season came in 2014 when he totaled 1,619 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns as he helped lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl title. A former first team All-ACC selection, he headed to Denver as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Broncos paid tribute to Thomas after his death with an emotional tribute video and, on the first play after the news broke, lined up with 10 players on the field — leaving one open spot to remember Thomas.