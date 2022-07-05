ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with advanced CTE following death at 33

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klBlE_0gVC7N4Z00
Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

More details are coming out about the death of Demaryius Thomas. He passed away in December at 33, and it turns out the former Denver Broncos star had CTE.

Thomas was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) on Tuesday, nearly seven months after his death, according to The New York Times. The Times also reported family members noticed some signs of CTE late in Thomas’ live, including memory loss, paranoia and isolation.

Thomas also dealt with seizures over the last few years of his life and although the official cause of death hasn’t been declared, The Times reported doctors said he could have died from a seizure.

After Thomas’ death, his family confirmed his bouts with seizures and believed that’s what happened.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the AP. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

More on Demaryius Thomas

Thomas played 10 years in the NFL, largely with the Broncos before wrapping up his career with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets in 2019. He was a four-time Pro-Bowler and a two-time All-Pro at the peak of his career, which included a Super Bowl 50 victory with Peyton Manning under center. Thomas officially announced his retirement from football in June 2021, just six months before his death.

The former Georgia Tech star’s best season came in 2014 when he totaled 1,619 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns as he helped lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl title. A former first team All-ACC selection, he headed to Denver as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Broncos paid tribute to Thomas after his death with an emotional tribute video and, on the first play after the news broke, lined up with 10 players on the field — leaving one open spot to remember Thomas.

Comments / 223

Kim Thurber
2d ago

Sad that after all these years they haven't been able to come up with more protective head gear- also sad that some lead with their heads and are constantly subjected to head hits by others-

Reply(6)
44
Scott S.
2d ago

The bad thing about C.T.E. is, you can't be diagnosed until you die. Sad..but, a lot of NFL players have it and don't even know.

Reply(10)
39
Pam Townsend
2d ago

Were the seizures due to head trauma? My question, why were the doctors allowing him to play in the first place knowing he had seizures? I thought that was a go? It ALWAYS goes back to 💵. You can read almost any article and eventually it will come back to the almighty dollar.

Reply(2)
15
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New York Times#New England Patriots#Pro Bowler
USA TODAY

Cleveland Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers

Baker Mayfield helped the Cleveland Browns rise from the abyss of the NFL, but the franchise's decision makers became convinced he couldn't quarterback them to the promised land. On Wednesday, the Browns made their long-awaited split from Mayfield, trading him to the Carolina Panthers. The Browns will receive a conditional...
CLEVELAND, OH
Complex

Demaryius Thomas Suffered From Stage 2 CTE Prior to His Death, Doctors Say

Doctors from Boston University have diagnosed late Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, prior to his death last year, per ESPN. “CTE itself does not cause death. You don’t die from CTE,” Dr. Ann McKee, neuropathologist and member of the Boston University research...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Stadium Is Currently On Fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, was on fire this Tuesday afternoon. Photos of black smoke coming out of the venue surfaced on social media. Per Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News, firefighters had to use saws to enter the stadium. Once they got that job done, they were able to carry the hose inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
E! News

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' parents are sharing more details about his death. Seven months after the NFL star was found unresponsive in his Roswell, Ga. home, his parents, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith, revealed that his death was caused by cardiac arrest from a seizure disorder. "Cardiac arrest, you know, is...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS News

Former soccer star Bruce Murray speaks out on his struggles with memory, possible link to CTE

When we think of the risk of concussions in athletes, sports like football and hockey often come to mind. But researchers have also been focusing on a different sport: soccer. Bruce Murray, a former soccer star who retired in 1995 after multiple concussions and collisions, is speaking out about his own struggles with memory and why his days on the field may have caused chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Concussions have already been linked to CTE, but now researchers believe smaller repetitive hits to the head may also be responsible.
SOCCER
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy